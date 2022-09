Demi Moore, 59, looked stunning as she beamed with happiness while floating on a paddleboard on holiday.

The actress posed alongside the backdrop of serene turquoise blue water and picturesque cliffs.

She lay back and soaked up the sun as she showed off her incredible figure in a skimpy black bikini.

Demi let her long, dark hair fall loose and she shielded her eyes with black sunglasses.

Captioning her post, Demi wrote: “Paradise found in @andieswim.”