Diner disgusted as he receives £40 bill for just two coffees

He says he was then asked to go away again and then told he would receive a call once the refund had gone through, but claims two hours passed and he had heard nothing back.

He returned and was then told it would take two to five working days for the refund to go through. Five days came and went and Ricky says still no refund had appeared in his account.

On contacting Bistrot Pierre again he says he was told to “have some patience” so he gave it another week, but says nothing came through. He said he spoke to a different member of staff, who said they had seen his email but had made stock filling a ‘priority’ instead.

Ricky said: “I kept getting passed from one person to the next and no one seemed to be able to do a simple refund. They were quick enough to take the money from my account. I just don’t think it’s on to be honest.”

Ricky says overall in the last three weeks he’s called Bistrot Pierre four or five times and emailed approximately six or seven times. Ricky said before the troubles with his refund he had enjoyed visiting the eatery quite often but now states “he would never go back”.

The spokesperson also stated the refund only amounted to £32 but said Ricky had been credited with a £40 gift voucher as an apology. They stated this had all been processed by August 30.

However Ricky says he is yet to receive any money. He says he had been informed today, September 1, he would receive the payment in the next two to five days.