Expo will explain Jefferson Library’s collection of free digital content; tech help will be available

The Jefferson Parish Library will host a free digital expo from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the North Kenner Library, 630 W. Esplanade Ave.

The digital expo is designed to explain how to use the library’s free digital content, a growing, internet-based multimedia collection of items that complement the library’s physical collection.

Content includes eBooks, audiobooks, music, movies, magazines and comics delivered directly to a patron’s device — smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, tablets, etc. With free apps, patrons can take the library with them wherever they go.

Staff members and experts from the library IT department will be on site to explain the digital collection and help solve any technical issues. Attendees are encouraged to bring their mobile devices.

All of the following resources are free to library cardholders.

eBooks: Cloud Library, Hoopla and Libby apps are available. Choose from thousands of eBooks, including popular and best-selling titles for all ages.

Magazines, comic books and graphic novels: Flipster, Hoopla and OverDrive Magazines. Content is available for instant viewing on a digital device and borrowed items will return automatically.

Music: Freegal Music and Hoopla. Patrons can borrow and enjoy music immediately.

TV and movies: Hoopla and Kanopy. Hoopla offers classics, children’s films, Acorn TV, independent cinema and more. Kanopy offers popular indie flicks, documentaries, foreign films and the critically acclaimed Criterion Collection.

Research and reference: Ancestry.com, Auto Repair Source, Consumer Health Complete, Reference Solutions by Data Axle, Newspapers.com, ConsumerReports.org and many others.

Adult learning: LinkedIn Learning, JobNow, VetNow, Mango Languages, CreativeBug, Learning Express and many more.

For kids and teens: Homework LA from Tutor.com, Scholastic Go!, National Geographic Kids, Learning Express, World Book Encyclopedia Online and many more.

Genealogy: Ancestry, Heritage Quest Online, Fold3 and others.

AUTHOR EVENT: Elizabeth Williams, founder and president of the Southern Food and Beverage Museum, will discuss her new book, “Nana’s Creole Italian Table: Recipes and Stories from Sicilian New Orleans,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.

“Nana’s Creole Italian Table” tells the story of Sicilian immigrants and their communities through the lens of food, exploring the ways traditional Sicilian dishes such as pasta and olive salad became a part of ― and were changed by ― the existing food culture in New Orleans.

THINGS TO PONDER: Kathy C. Patterson, a local author, playwright and essayist, will discuss her new book, “Thoughts to Ponder: Discovering Your Authentic Self,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Jane O’Brien Chatelain West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey.

“Thoughts to Ponder” is a faith-based book that explores topics in three categories: self-discovery, life, and pursuit of purpose.

MEDICARE FRAUD SEMINAR: AdviseWell, a sponsor of Senior Medicare Patrol in Louisiana since 2009, will provide two Medicare fraud seminars — one on the east bank and one on the west bank — on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Each seminar is free and open to the public. The first seminar will take place at 10 a.m. at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.

The second seminar will be held at 2 p.m. at the West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey.

PAN AM DOCUMENTARY: “Pan Am Flight 759,” a documentary by filmmaker Royd Anderson, will be screened at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 Napoleon Ave., Metairie, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the crash.

The extra screening occurs because of the overwhelming popularity of the documentary. A previous screening on July 9 drew an estimated crowd of 175, some of whom could not get into the room to view the documentary.

GENEALOGY: Amanda Fallis, of the New Orleans Public Library, will present “Research Resources in the New Orleans City Archives and Special Collections” for beginners and intermediate genealogists — once on the east bank and once on the west bank.

Both sessions had been scheduled for earlier in the year but were postponed due to COVID.

The first presentation will occur at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.

The same presentation will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey.

WATERCOLOR CLASS: This popular watercolor class for adults returns — 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the River Ridge Library, 8825 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge.

It will also be held the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

Patrons can learn basic watercolor skills and complete a painting in 50 minutes. Step-by-step instructions will be given. Art supplies are provided while supplies last, or patrons may bring their own supplies.

Registration is required. For more information, call (504) 36-6455.

RIVER LIVES: “They Called Us River Rats: The Last Batture Settlement of New Orlean,” by Macon Fry, will be discussed from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the Rosedale Library, 4036 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson.

This event is part of the limited book series “River Lives and Rising Tides: The Ecology, History and Culture of the Mississippi River.”