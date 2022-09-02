Florida State football: Mike Norvell, Seminoles ‘looking forward’ to LSU showdown Sunday night

“I think Maurice is doing well. I’ve liked what I’ve seen up to this point, continue to see where it goes up to the game.”

ON THE STATUS UPDATES ON WIDE RECEIVER JOHNNY WILSON AND LINEBACKER AMARI GAINER:

“I like what I’m seeing from them. We’ll continue to see where it goes. Same thing as the last answer.”

ON IF FLORIDA STATE WILL PRACTICE AT THE SUPERDOME BEFORE SUNDAY’S GAME:

“We’re not going to. Thought through it but looking at our travel, we’ll have a good number of past players that will be around the game. They’re going to have an opportunity to see us at the hotel that night, so we’re going to take advantage of that.”