GCSE results: UK pupil scores highest math grade

Kautilya is developing artificial intelligence software and plans to set up his own company. He taught himself coding in the lockdowns and even gave a speech in Dubai after an invitation from the Premier of the UAE.

Yet the Year 3 pupil at Wootton Park School in Northampton still loves playing with his brother, swimming and cycling.

Kautilya, who calls himself a computer explorer, said: “I’m feeling good about my achievements. I got interested when my dad gave me a book about building a program and I liked it so much I finished it in a day.