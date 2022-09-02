Grocery delivery driver accused of lunging at, battering woman in Orange County

Thirty-three-year-old Aphner Gustave is accused in a case from a week ago at an Orange County complex on the east side. The victim said she ordered alcohol from the delivery app GoPuff, and when the driver checked her I.D., he “lunged in with his hand out and touched his right hand to her left breast,” according to the arrest report.He explained to investigators he was trying to get her to speak with him and when she wouldn’t, he “reached in to give her a playful punch.”The Orange County sheriff’s office has reached out on social media asking anyone who has had similar delivery issues to let them know.The messages on both Facebook and Twitter urged people to report any possible issues involving Gustave. He faces burglary, battery and resisting arrest charges.A day before the incident that led to his arrest, a woman reported a GoPuff driver was at her door. She said she was “on the phone with my boyfriend and (the driver) reached over and ended my call.” He also “reached towards her but was unsuccessful because she quickly closed the door and locked it.”Orange County says it is looking at that case to see if there’s a link to Gustave.GoPuff sent us a statement saying in part, “the safety of our customers is our top priority” and that it has “terminated this individual’s contract and removed him from the GoPuff platform.”

