Here’s Every Person Leonardo DiCaprio Has Ever Dated, And Spoiler: They Were All 25 And Under

I’m sure you know that by now, Leonardo DiCaprio, one of Hollywood’s most well-known actors, has become single yet again.
Following his most recent split with Camila Morrone, everyone focused on the problematic similarities of his past relationships.
Here are all Leo’s former flames, 25 years old and under, then and now.
Leo’s had a three-decade-long career of questionable pairings. I’m including the major films he starred in during the relationships to help with the timeline.
In 1999, 24-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio (The Beach, The Aviator) dated 18-year-old Brazilian fashion model Gisele Bündchen for five years.
Gisele is one of the most recognizable supermodels and Victoria’s Secret Angels in the world. Now, the seasoned model is married to seven-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady.
In 2005, 20-year-old Israeli model Bar Refaeli dated 30-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio (The Departed, Inception) until she turned 25.
Bar went on to host The X Factor Israel, the Eurovision Song Contest in 2019, and led several successful business ventures in Israel.
After his relationship with Bar ended, Blake Lively dated Leonardo (J. Edgar) for only one year when he was 36, and she was 23 years old.
Now, Blake is an accomplished actor starring in everything from The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants franchise to the original Gossip Girl. Following her quick relationship with Leo, she married and had kids with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds.
In 2012, American Victoria’s Secret model Erin Heatherton dated 37-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio (Django Unchained) for a hot minute when she was only 22.
After the split, Erin continued to have an illustrious modeling career, featured in Sports Illustrated swimsuit campaigns and international brand ambassadorships.
In 2013, 20-year-old fashion model and actor Toni Garrn dated 38-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio (The Great Gatsby, The Wolf of Wall Street) for two years.
Antonia is a seasoned fashion model, having walked the runway for Calvin Klein since she was 15 years old. In 2020, she married British actor Alex Pettyfer (I Am Number Four).
After his split with Toni, a 40-year-old DiCaprio (The Revenant) paired up with 25-year-old actor Kelly Rohrbach in 2015 for a brief encounter.
Kelly starred as C.J. Parker in the film adaptation of Baywatch, a TV role originated by Pamela Anderson. In 2019, she married Wal-Mart heir Steuart Walton.
In 2016, 41-year-old Leo took time off acting to produce documentaries and dated 24-year-old Danish model Nina Agdal. In the same year, Leo finally won his first Academy Award for “Best Actor in Leading Role” in The Revenant.
Nina was a sought-after model featured in worldwide campaigns, most notably the 50th anniversary cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue with Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge.
Leonardo DiCaprio’s recent relationship with 21-year-old American model and actor Camila Morrone ended in the summer of 2022 when he was 47, and she turned 25.
Camila is a model and actor with appearances modeling for Vogue, acting in James Franco’s film Bukowski, and the 2018 A24 film Never Going Back.
What do you think about Leonardo DiCaprio’s past relationships?
