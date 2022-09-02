Jacques Marie Mage Showcases Limited-Edition Sunglasses For The Yellowstone Forever Collection

Jacques Marie Mage teams up with Yellowstone National Park’s non-profit organization, Yellowstone Forever, to release four distinct sunglasses in support of its conservation and preservation efforts. Each pair comes in limited pieces and has inlays and packaging exclusive to the collection.

First up on the Jacques Marie Mage x Yellowstone Forever is the Julien. It boasts a 50s’-inspired Wellington shape and distinctive keyhole nose bridge. For added sophistication, it features a “Tan Pronghorn” that signifies the mellow beige and cream hues of tall native grasses.

Moreover, it comes with a semi-translucent 10MM cured cellulose acetate frame and a customed double-laminated acetate temples. Deep brown polarized CR39 lenses come with backside anti-reflective treatment. It features a silver wolf medallion decoration inlay and silver arrowhead front pins.

The Jacques Marie Mage x Yellowstone Forever Collection also includes the Zephirin. It has a distinctive pre-WII rectangular frame and keyhole design. It comes in verdant tones of “Green Moss” that signify the colors of old-growth forests under the hazy, high-noon sun. This pair features a green 10MM cured cellulose acetate frame, customed double-laminated acetate temples, and brown polarized lenses with anti-reflective treatment.

Then there’s the Torino, with a 60s-inspired angular design and bold rectangular lens shape. Inspired by the Teatro Regio Torino, it comes with a “Brown Bear” earthen color and as with the above-mentioned glasses, also comes with a cured cellulose acetate frame, double-laminated acetate temples, and polarized lenses with UV treatment

Lastly, the Jacques Marie Mage x Yellowstone Forever Collection includes the Dealan which features a subtle cat-eye, rectangular frame, polarized lenses, and acetate frame. It comes in a “Black Wolf” colorway described with bold volumes and sharp lines for timeless charisma.

