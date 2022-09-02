Leading tech professionals to virtually discuss cloud solutions and sustainable data centres in Qatar

The potential of the cloud and sustainable data centres is still far from being realised, as a consequence, Trescon’s World Cloud Show is looking to help Qatar in its mission to enhance digital transformation. As the Official Cloud Sponsor of the World Cloud Show – Qatar, Oracle is set to provide a major push to this agenda.

The event that is virtually taking place on September 6, 2022, will focus on the Qatari market, and will feature exciting keynotes, government and enterprise use-case presentations, product showcase, panel discussions and tech talks to discuss the latest challenges and explore the latest applications of cloud-based solutions.

“The combination of AI technologies and the IoT infrastructure within a data processing framework that integrates edge and cloud computing is key to the delivery of energy management platforms capable of addressing the complexities of hybrid power systems,” said Dr. Antonio Sanfilippo, Chief Scientist and Program Director at Qatar Foundation/Qatar Environment & Energy Research Institute.

Manish Khanijo, Manager – Technology & Security at Qatar Free Zone Authority stated,“Pandemic has accelerated digital and cloud adoption many folds. It is time that we accept data security in a borderless perimeter. With faster provisioning and limitless scalability, organizations can now focus on delivering more value to their customers and stakeholders. Easier access to data and omnipresent services require organizations to implement more advanced technology in improving data visibility and protection.”

“Cloud computing is vital to support businesses towards a digital transformation sustainable ecosystem”, was quoted by Thuraya Al-harthi, Senior Specialist – Innovation & Emerging Technology Development,Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technology, Muscat Governorate, Oman.

Ahmed Zewail, Group IT Director, Wadi Group said, “Digital transformation is not only using the computer and internet for an efficient and effective value creation process;but, it refers to the changes that new technology has on everything;on how we think, plan, operate, communicate, interact, and configure. The digital transformation has an obvious, lasting, and continuous impact, not only on the enterprises and economics, but a larger scale on our lives and our society as well.”

“Cloud computing allows organizations to scale, maintain flexibility, and focus their efforts on business operations. The World Cloud Show in Qatar is a fantastic effort toward getting the local market ready to embrace cloud computing and learn about its benefits,” stated Hamid Ali Raja, Senior Audit Manager, GWC Logistics, Qatar.

World Cloud Show–Qatar will feature renowned thought leaders and early adopters of tech as speakers,including but not limited to:

John Mankarios – Vice President, QInvest LLC, Qatar,

CEO of Trescon,Mithun Shetty quoted,“We’re happy and looking forward to hosting a yet another, exciting and insightful edition of this global series. We hope it’ll be a fruitful engagement for all our attendees.”

The gathering will take place on the online meeting platform Vmeets to facilitate networking and commercial dealings in a vibrant and lifelike virtual environment. Aside from networking with solution providers in virtual exposition booths, private consulting rooms, and private networking rooms, attendees can interact with speakers in Q&A sessions.

The event will have insightful sessions, technology use cases, panel discussions, private consultations, and networking rooms.

