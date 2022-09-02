Lukashenko’s troops prepare to seize ‘lost territory’ in army drills

Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday, Oleksii Hromov warned Belarusian military drills to simulate the halting of an enemy advance that could be aimed at Ukraine.

Alexander Lukashenko’s troops will conduct the drills between September 8 and 14 and will simulate the liberation of captured territory.

Mr Hromov said: “This particular exercise will for the first time cover liberating territory captured by the enemy, and reaching the border in a counter-offensive.

“It’s possible that by ‘lost territory’ they could mean Ukrainian borderlands in Volyn, Rivne, and Zhytomyr oblasts.”

Moscow announced in late July that it would hold the “Vostok” (East) exercise in the east of the country, despite waging a six-month-long war in Ukraine, where it has suffered heavy losses of personnel and equipment.