Meghan Markle’s white suit ‘signifies peace and innocence’

Meghan Markle appeared as the star of The Cut Magazine’s Fall Fashion issue, which featured an array of style choices from the Duchess including beautiful dresses from designers such as Chanel and Bottega Veneta. However, in the final shot, a crisp, white suit could have a significant meaning according to fashion coach Miranda Holder.

Meghan also refrained from wearing too many accessories, as is typical of her minimal style.

She kept her hair sleek and simple, with a middle parting tucked behind her ears.

The Duchess emphasised her silhouette with matching, flared trousers and white pointed heels from Manolo Blank.

The blazer by designer Proenza Schouler features bold black buttons and an asymmetrical cut.

In keeping with the colour palette, The Duchess carried a small white handbag with gold chain detail and wore a pair of white pointed heels.

Her accessories were simple, with a delicate gold pendant chain around her neck and a pair of classic stud earrings.

Around her wrist, Meghan wore a gold watch, as well as a fine chain which looped around her ring finger.

Meghan isn’t the only royal lady who has stunned in a white suit this year. In fact, a white suit has been one of Kate Middleton’s go-to looks of the year, having worn one on her tour of the Caribbean with Prince William in March, as well as in August to the Commonwealth Games.