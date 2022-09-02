Murder investigation launched in Hull





Police were called to the location with reports of an altercation around 8:40am on Wednesday 31 August. Once police arrived on scene a man was discovered with stab wounds and was immediately transported to hospital for treatment.

A police statement revealed that the man died on 2 September and that they have subsequently launched a murder investigation. The family of the victim have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers. The Humberside force said: “Our thoughts are with them at this very sad time.”

The murder probe will be led by Detective Superintendent Craig Nicholson, who said: “We understand that a tragic incident of this nature will cause shock to the local community, but I would like to reassure the public that this is thought to be an isolated incident. “Those living in the area will see an increased number of officers over the coming days carrying out enquiries and providing reassurance to residents and the local community. “Please come and speak to us if you have any concerns.” READ MORE: Starmer favourite for PM over Tory candidates

Witnesses described seeing police turning vehicles away on both sides of the road as a helicopter was overhead. Later on Wednesday, police extended the cordon to include the closure up to Council Avenue in Gipsyville.