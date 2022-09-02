Netflix: Best New TV Shows & Movies This Weekend (September 2)

This weekend, Netflix is welcoming a rom-com movie, a thriller limited series based on a book, and a comedy-drama TV series, along with a long list of licensed content. Streaming services haven’t lost any force now that theaters around the world are open and working again amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and they continue to be a source of entertainment for many, while they also keep housing movies that opt to skip a theatrical release. In addition to keeping its doors open for those movies, Netflix keeps adding new licensed and original content every week, for all ages and tastes.

Last weekend, Netflix brought the Australian comedy TV series Superbros, the Argentinian action comedy movie The K.E.OP/S System, and the romance movie Disobedience, along with the live-action/computer-animated miniseries Lost Ollie, the reality show Queer Eye Brazil, and the comedy movie Me Time. As it does on the first days of every month, this weekend Netflix will add a long list of licensed content, most notably Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange, Alfonso Cuarón’s A Little Princess, Sam Mendes’ American Beauty, the comedies Austin Powers in Goldmember, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, the teen comedy Clueless, the action-horror movies Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Retribution, and Brian de Palma’s Scarface.





As for original content, Netflix’s subscribers will get to enjoy a rom-com movie starring a member of the Umbrella Academy, a thriller TV series based on a book, and a comedy-drama TV series. Here are the best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this weekend – September 1.

Love in the Villa

Love in the Villa is a rom-com directed by Mark Steven Johnson and starring Kat Graham and Tom Hopper. It follows a young woman (Graham) who goes on a trip to the romantic city of Verona, Italy, after a breakup. However, once she gets there, she finds that the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she will now have to share her vacation with a cynical (but very good-looking) British man (Tom Hopper). Also starring in Love in the Villa are Laura Hopper, Raymond Ablack, Hélène Cardona, Sean Amsing, and Emilio Solfrizzi.





Devil in Ohio

Devil in Ohio is a thriller limited series based on the book of the same name by Daria Polatin. When hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis (Emily Deschanel) shelters a young patient who escaped from a mysterious cult, her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart. Also starring in Devil in Ohio are Sam Jaeger, Gerardo Celasco, Madeleine Arthur, Alisha Newton, and Samantha Ferris.

Fakes

Fakes is a comedy-drama TV series starring Emilija Baranac and Jennifer Tong. Fakes follows two best friends – Zoe (Baranac) and Becca (Tong) – who accidentally build one of the largest fake ID empires in North America. Although this allows them to move into a downtown penthouse and gives them more cash than they know what to do with, they eventually get raided by the feds, but only one of them goes to jail. Fakes is the story of their ultimate betrayal, told through each of their POVs with regular fourth wall breaks, and told by two unreliable narrators who are both competing for the last word.



