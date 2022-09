Allen Bolte recently was sworn in as a new member of the Henry Leavenworth Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). Bolte, left, is shown with Henry Leavenworth President Jerry Gross. If you or a member of your family are interested in history, genealogy, investigating your heritage or want to become members of the SAR or DAR, contact Bennett Dickson. He can be contacted at 913-702-2253 or email bennettdickson47@gmail.com for information. Darren Hasse



