Nokia’s back with 3 new Android phones and cheaper way to buy to them





Nokia has just announced a new range of devices at the IFA technology showcase in Berlin and owning one will cost consumers as little as £12.50 per month. The famous Finnish company, which is now owned by HMD Global, is launching a new subscription plan called Circular which it hopes will not only make buying a new phone a lot cheaper but also more friendly for the environment.

Nokia says that its new monthly plan is aimed at incentivising people to keep their phones for longer with a range of eco-friendly rewards which include sending phones back for recycling and also making sure they don’t end up in a landfill. As part of the plan, users can also claim a new device if their model gets lost, damaged or stolen and there’s even the option to change it at any point for something new. The phones launching on this plan include the Nokia Nokia X30 5G (£25 per month) and the Nokia G60 5G (£12.50 per month). Both of these devices are made with a 100 percent recycled aluminium frame and a 65 percent recycled plastic back. To help boost the eco credentials further, Nokia is also following other tech firms and removing the charger from the packaging which not only cuts down on plastic but also means the box can be made smaller which reduces transport emissons. READ MORE: We tried Nokia’s £109 Android phone there were plenty of surprises

Those opting for the Nokia X30 5G will find it features a 6.43-inch AMOLED PureDisplay and 50-megapixel rear camera system which Nokia promises will offer its best photo experience to date. It’s also covered in Corning Gorilla Glass for improved strength and it gets a Qualcomm processor plus the option to fast charge the battery. If it’s the Nokia G60 5G that sounds more enticing then this phone gets a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate for silky smooth scrolling. There’s also a triple-lens camera and, as the name suggests, it’s fully 5G compatible. One final device announced in Berlin is called Nokia C31. This phone comes with big features such as a 6.7-inch screen, facial recognition and huge battery but only costs €129 (£110). There’s no word on a UK release just yet but hopefully, more news on that will be announced soon.

Speaking about the launch, Florian Seiche, CEO, HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones: “At HMD Global, home of Nokia phones, we want people to keep their phones for longer and this can be seen across three areas. We have introduced Circular, a truly circular subscription model that rewards people who extend the lifecycle of their phones. We build our devices with more recycled materials and continue to boost our longevity heritage with software and security updates. “And we are working hard to live this approach as a company, with our business-wide sustainability pledges that shows our commitment to continue to work harder to protect tomorrow.”