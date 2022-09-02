Categories
UK

Norway exports of mackerel explode in week 34, prices tick down


Norway’s weekly prices for frozen mackerel exports under 600 grams ticked down again in week 34 of 2022, sending them back to their lowest levels of 2022, according to the latest update from the Norwegian Seafood Council […]

Want to keep reading?

Sign up for a FREE TRIAL to have full access to our articles for 7 days!



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.