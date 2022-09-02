Norway offers lunch program

MENOMINEE — West Shore Fishing Museum is open for its final weekend of the summer on Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The public is invited to take part in the plant sale clearance including hanging baskets; door prizes, cash raffle Sunday at 3 p.m., and a sale in the gift shop.

The museum no longer offers the large ice cream socials of the past due to lack of volunteers to carry off the big event, but there is still much to see and do.

Tour the restored Victorian home, exhibit buildings, blooming gardens, nature trails, and viewing platform. View their seven commercial fishing boats, more than any other Michigan museum. Walk along the beach or through the woods. Visit Bailey Park next door to play in the sand or swim.

Admission is free; most of the museum is handicapped accessible and is dog friendly. It’s the perfect place for a multi-generational family to spend an afternoon stepping back into the past and exploring nature, according to a spokesperson.

West Shore Fishing Museum is at N5146 State Highway M-35, Menominee inside Bailey Park. For more information, go to their Facebook page, West Shore Fishing Museum, or call 715-923-9756.