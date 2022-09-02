Obituary: Carmen Crocker

FARMINGTON – Carmen Elaine (Rowell) Crocker, 87, died peacefully following a stroke on August 3, 2022 at home in Farmington, with loving family by her side. She was born on Feb. 27, 1935 in Solon to Ethel (French) Rowell and Ruel Frank Rowell.

Graduated Valedictorian Madison High School in 1951. Married Ellsworth Crocker on June 13, 1954 at the Methodist Church in Strong. Graduated Farmington State Teachers College in 1955. Taught school in Augusta, Strong and Farmington, and earned Masters in Library Science. Fondly remembered as children’s librarian at Ingalls, Cascade Brook Schools in Farmington. Her favorite part was to help reluctant readers find books that interested them. Member of Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, Retired Teachers, Historical Society. Enjoyed genealogy, Shanghai and Bridge with friends, traveling with Ellsworth, hosting family events, spending time with family, always looking for ways to help others.

She is survived by three daughters, Deborah (Geary) Wheeler, Marie (Richard) Mason, Susan (Jeff) Warren; 10 grandchildren, Laura (Aaron) Savage, Heidi (Nathanael) Grindahl, Molly (Nathan) Geisser, Amy (Peter) Roberts, Heather (Daniel) Remeika, Russell Wheeler, Katrina Mason, Scott Mason, Sarah Warren, Anne Warren; 13 great-grandchildren, Matthias, Amelia, and Sadie Savage, Astrid, Fiona, Axel, and Demelza Grindahl, Alexis, Malina, and Evelyn Geisser, Benjamin, Josiah, and Elise Roberts; and beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Ellsworth of 59 years; sister, Colleen Condon, brother/SIL Robert (Nancy) Rowell, SIL/BIL Jean (Laurence) Voter, step SIL Jessie Dill; nephew Delmar Voter; great nephew, Kurt Martin; beloved aunts, uncles, cousins.

Visitation on Sept. 9, 2022 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, 110 Academy St., in Farmington. Celebration of Life on Sept. 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the church. Brief interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington, then light refreshments back at the church.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

Donations in Carmen’s name may be sent to:

Memorial Fund of

Henderson Memorial Church

PO Box 147

Farmington, ME 04938