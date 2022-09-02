Own a piece of 60s stardom as Beatles autographs set to go under the hammer – cumbriacrack.com

A set of Beatles autographs are among the lots at Mitchells’ next Antiques and Fine Art Sale.

The Cockermouth saleroom will give pop fans the chance to snap up the autographs from John, Paul, George and Ringo at the sale, which takes place from Wednesday September 7 to Friday September 9.

The quartet signed their names at the ABC Cinema Lincoln on Thursday November 28 1963 – the only time The Beatles performed in Lincoln. Experts estimate the signatures could make £2,500-£3,500.

Other highlights at the sale include an Edwardian desk used by King Edward VII and a painting by the author Catherine Cookson.

The sale features contents from Howard House at Great Corby, near Carlisle.

Howard House was the home of a prominent antiques and fine art collector and the principal contents total 400 lots of antique furnishings, silver, ceramics and fine art in first class condition.

Among the house contents is an oil painting of poppies by the renowned North East author Catherine Cookson DBE (1906-1998) originally purchased from the dispersal sale of her estate in 1998. The painting has an estimate of £400-£600.

Furniture highlights from Howard House include an Edwardian Louis XV style ormolu mounted cylinder bureau with an inked note of provenance which reads ‘This desk was used by King Edward VII at The Royal Pavilion Royal Show, Newcastle upon Tyne in 1907’. The desk has a valuation of £500-£800. Also for sale are six early 20th century French Vernis Martin cabinets and a desk which are expected to sell for £1,000-£1,500 each.

Howard House contents also feature a substantial collection of 12 oil paintings by the landscape artist William Mellor (1851-1931), including two triptychs, with estimates ranging from £300-£1,000 and a particularly good oil painting of Windermere by the Carlisle-born artist Sam Bough RSA (1822-1878) with an estimate of £1,000-£1,500.

Ceramics include a number of Moorcroft pieces, Dresden, Meissen and Minton, in particular a fine set of 7 Minton hand painted cabinet plates with an estimate of £300-£500. Bohemian glassware includes a pair of 19th century cranberry and milk glass overlay lustres worth £300-£500.

Also from Howard House is a selection of carriage clocks and continental clock garnitures including a particularly fine French brass and porcelain carriage clock with an estimate of £1,000-£1,500 and a 19th century French ormolu and porcelain continental clock garniture which should make £400-£600. Over 50 sandstone troughs and other garden items are also for sale.

Two striking Cobra Royal pocket watch stands or desk ornaments by Gaston Rischmann circa 1920 have an estimate of £800-£1,200.

Fine art

Notable fine art within the wider sale features landscape paintings by celebrated local artists with four works by Percy Kelly (1918-1993), including a watercolour of a Cumbrian landscape which is expected to make £800-£1,200 and a pen, ink and wash illustrated letter with an estimate of £700-£1,000.

A watercolour by E H Thompson (1879-1949) titled “In spate the river at the head of Wasdale” has an estimate of £300-£500 and a Len Roope (1917-2005) watercolour of Skiddaw from Embleton should make £100-£150. Other paintings for sale are an oil on canvas of classical ruins in the manner of Jean Baptiste Camille Corot (1796-1875) with an estimate of £500-£800 and a portrait miniature attributed to Walter Stephens Lethbridge (1771-1831) worth £200-£300.

Furniture and ceramics

The most valuable item of furniture in the sale is expected to be a particularly fine Amboyna and Sevres style porcelain plaqued Bonheur du Jour with a valuation of £3,500-£4,500.

Other furniture includes a set of 8 Regency simulated rosewood and parcel gilt dining chairs with a valuation of £600-£800 and an Art Nouveau inlaid mahogany display case worth £400-£600.

Asian art features a 19th century Chinese enamel Gu form vase which is expected to make £500-£800 and amongst the silver is a Victorian silver claret jug by Robinson, Edkins and Aston dated 1839 which could make £400-£600 and a silver model of an owl measuring 22cm in height should make £200-£300.

Jewellery and watches

Among the watches and jewellery are a ladies Rolex Cellini 18ct gold wristwatch and a gentleman’s Blancpain 18ct gold wristwatch, both with estimates of £1,200-£1,800. A 9ct gold and amethyst bracelet worth £600-£800 and a 9ct gold charm bracelet valued at £450-£600 are also for sale.

And even a vintage car….

For vintage car enthusiasts, a Volvo 120 series saloon motor car with original keys, warranty, service book and V5 is also up for auction with an estimate of £1,000-£2,000.

When does the sale take place?

Day one of the sale on Wednesday September 7 will include Asian Art, Ceramics & Glassware, Jewellery, Watches, Pocket Watches & Coins, Silver & Allied Wares, Table Boxes, Wall Clocks, Barometers & Mirrors and Textiles.

Day two on Thursday September 8 will include Paintings, Drawings & Prints, Objects of Art & Collectors’ Items including the Vintage Car, Metalware and Sandstone Troughs & Garden Furniture.

Day three on Friday September 9 will include Furniture, Longcase Clocks and Dining Tables.

How can I view the lots?

Lots will be on view in the Saleroom on Sunday September 4 from 11am to 3pm, Monday September 5 and Tuesday September 6 from 10am to 5pm and throughout each sale day.

What if I can’t attend the auction?

Those unable to attend the sale can also arrange to bid by telephone or leave advance bids by commission before the sale. Anyone requiring further information about lots featured in the auction should contact auctioneers Mark Wise or James Forster on 01900 827800.

When is the next sale?

Mitchells’ next Country Sporting Sale takes place from October 12 to 14 and will feature a wide range of antique and modern sporting goods for hunting, shooting and fishing including taxidermy, country attire, sporting pictures, books and ceramics. Contact auctioneer and sporting specialist James Moore for further details on 01900 827800.