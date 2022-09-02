Paramont’s ‘Yellowstone’ asks its dedicated audience to donate to Yellowstone Country flood relief

Image via Peacock / Paramount Pictures

If you’ve ever dreamt of being an honorary member of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, now’s your chance. That’s right, your daydreams of spending days at the Yellowstone and being one of Rip Wheeler’s go-to ranch hands can pay off.

Official social media accounts for Paramount’s Yellowstone are asking dedicated fans for donations to help preserve the beauty of Yellowstone Country. The beautiful area has recently been affected by destructive flooding, making that idyllic ranch life a distant dream, even for those who already live it.

Widespread flooding began in Yellowstone Country in early June, and it’s been an uphill struggle for ranch hands since. Being a ranch owner requires hard work, long days, and an agreeable mother nature. Unfortunately, many landowners in the area are still struggling, and fans who love Yellowstone now have the perfect opportunity to give back.

Months after the floods, ranchers in the Yellowstone Country are still struggling to recover – particularly in hard-hit areas like Fromberg, MT. Please consider joining us to help them rebuild by donating to the One Valley Agricultural Relief Fund here: https://t.co/5iUbg7evab — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) September 1, 2022

The One Valley AG relief Fund is set up for disaster relief and shares more on the official landing page:

“Disaster relief for flooding on June 2022 for Ag related infrastructure, field recovery, and/or irrigation canal or fixture reconstruction on Ag properties who are excluded from potential FEMA funding in Carbon County, MT.”

Actress Piper Perabo, who plays Summer on Yellowstone, also shared the Tweet, using her platform and her role in the series to encourage others to help where they can.

We might not wear the brand (thank goodness, that whole situation looks very painful), but fans of Yellowstone have created a community of dedicated dreamers and would-be ranch hands. The series is as entertaining and emotional as it is volatile and beautiful, and the real-life John Duttons of Yellowstone need help more than ever. It’s the perfect time to help struggling ranch owners rebuild their own livelihood while feeling connected with the series that gives its audience so much.

You can watch Yellowstone in its Labor Day weekend marathon, kicking off this Saturday at 11 am ET.