This includes whether or not they will seek permission to appeal on the matter.

The Schemes also explained the potential implications for pensioners as a result of the indexation change being upheld.

For example, a 65-year-old man, the yearly average defined benefit pension income under RPI up-rating would be around £6,300 per annum by the time he was aged 86.

However, they argue under CPIH up-rating, this would drop by 12 percent to £5,500 per annum.