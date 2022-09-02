Categories
Pets

Pet Improvement: The power of antioxidants


There is something so very satisfying about picking a ripened blackberry right off the branch and eating it. Like when we were kids. The dogs even have their lower branches and I watch how deftly they can pick a berry without touching the bramble.

The good news is that berries contain great health supporting antioxidants and many berries are safe for pets. Blackberries, blueberries, cranberries, strawberries, and raspberries all contain anthocyanins, and some contain proanthocyanins which are also found in the stems, leaves, skins, and bark of many plants.



