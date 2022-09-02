Petrol and diesel drivers warned of new Clean Air Zone this month

Bradford’s Clean Air Zone will launch on Monday, September 26, and will be the latest emissions-based charging zone to roll out in the UK. From this point, taxis, minibuses, lorries, coaches and buses which do not meet standards will be charged a daily fee of between £7 and £50.
Speaking previously to Express.co.uk, Jason Longhurst, Strategic Director at the Department of Place, said the ANPR camera network is prepared.
Grants have also been provided to businesses in the city, meaning 87 percent of Bradford taxis are compliant, along with 370 buses and 20 percent of HGVs being upgraded to meet emissions standards.
Bradford district now has one of the cleanest taxi fleets in the country, with the support of £4million of electric vehicle grants to achieve a 25 percent electric fleet.
There have been over 3,400 grant applications across the funding categories including HGVs, buses, coaches, LGVs, minibuses and taxis.
Motorists will not be charged to drive a passenger car or motorbike in the Clean Air Zone.
This means any residents will not need to take any action or apply for an exemption, which is the same for those who live outside the Bradford District.
Around 40 percent of Bradford’s schools are located within the CAZ, with the charity Born in Bradford estimating there could be a 30 percent reduction in dangerous pollutants around schools.
A survey carried out by BiB with over 1,100 Bradford families with school-aged children found only 15 percent thought the air quality in Bradford was good.
There was widespread support for the CAZ with 71 percent in favour and 66 percent reporting that they thought the CAZ would improve the health of their community.
John Wright, Director of Research for the Bradford Institute for Health Research, said: “The Clean Air Zone is one of the most effective methods of cleaning our air.
“We know from studies around the world that it really does work it stops people polluting the air that we breathe and particularly in inner city areas and children and families most at risk.
“[Clean Air Zones are] reducing the harm of our dirtier vehicles travelling through the city and the people most at risk are the people in the inner city people with the poorest health at the moment anyway.
“We know some people are against it but we also know from surveys that we’ve been doing in Bradford that over 70 percent of people are in favour of the Clean Air Zone.”
Following the launch of Bradford’s CAZ, Bristol will begin charging for its emissions zone on November 28.
Over 71 percent of vehicles travelling into Bristol already meet the zone’s emission standards.
Generally, charges will not apply to petrol vehicles manufactured after 2006 (Euro 4, 5 and 6) and diesel Euro 6 vehicles which are generally after 2015, as well as zero emission vehicles.
Tyneside and Gateshead, Sheffield and Greater Manchester are all set to introduce a CAZ policy in the coming months.
