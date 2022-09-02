Police investigate how large pool of blood ended up on Cumberland County street

WHERE, BRIAN, THIS IS A REAL PUZZLER FOR SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP POLICE. AN AMOUNT OF BLOOD, A LARGE AMOUNT OF BLOOD MAY INDICATE A FATAL WOUND, BUT IN THIS PARTICULAR CASE, POLICE ARE NOT SURE. THEY THINK THIS MAY JUST BE A INJURY. IT’S UNKNOWN WHERE THIS BLOOD CAME FROM OR HOW IT ENDED UP IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD. IT WAS DISCOVERED ON A STREET AROUND 715 SATURDAY MORNING. THE POOL OF BLOOD IS ABOUT FOUR FEET BY SEVEN FEET WIDE. THEY ALSO FOUND ANOTHER SMALLER POOL BLOOD DISCOVERED ON ASHBURN DRIVE NEAR THE CUMBERLAND VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT MAIN CAMPUS. THE BLOOD WAS FOUND ON THE ROAD OUTSIDE A RETIREMENT HOME. POLICE ALSO RECOVERED A PAIR OF RAY-BAN PRESCRIPTION SUNGLASSES. POLICE SAY THE MOOD, THE BLOOD MAY BE IN, MAY BELONG, BE, BELONG TO ANYBODY. RIGHT NOW, THEY’RE NOT EVEN SURE IF A CRIME BEEN COMMITTED BECAUSE IS CLEARLY AT LEAST AT THE MINIMUM, A VERY SERIOUS INJURY INVOLVED SOMEBODY IS IS THE VICTIM OF THAT? NOT NECESSARILY OF A CRIME, BUT OF THAT INJURY. NOW, POLICE HAVE COLLECTING DNA EVIDENCE FROM THE. THEY ALSO HAVE BEEN TALKING TO NEIGHBORS, HOPING TO FIND SOMEBODY WHO SAW SOMETHING KNOWS SOMETHING ABOUT HOW THE BLOOD ENDED UP ON THE STRE
Police ask for help after large pool of human blood found on Cumberland County street
A large amount of blood was discovered on a street in a Cumberland County neighborhood, but where it came from remains a mystery.The blood was found around 7:15 a.m. Saturday on Ashburg Drive in Silver Spring Township, not far from Cumberland Valley High School.Police said the pool of blood was about 4 feet by 7 feet wide, and it was on the road and in the grass.”The blood has presumptively tested as almost certainly human blood,” police said in a statement.The injury likely occurred between midnight and sunrise Saturday, according to investigators. Police said they checked with a nearby elder care facility and neighbors for anyone who is missing or unaccounted for without any success. “This is clearly at least, at the minimum, a very serious injury involved. Somebody somewhere is the victim of that, not necessarily of a crime, but of that injury,” Chief Christopher Raubenstine said.Police also recovered a pair of Rayban prescription glasses, but it’s not clear whether there is a connection to the blood.Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Cory Keen at 717-697-0607, ext. 2004 or Ckeen@sstwp.org. You can also call the non-emergency Cumberland County Communications number at 717-238-9676.
A large amount of blood was discovered on a street in a Cumberland County neighborhood, but where it came from remains a mystery.
The blood was found around 7:15 a.m. Saturday on Ashburg Drive in Silver Spring Township, not far from Cumberland Valley High School.
Police said the pool of blood was about 4 feet by 7 feet wide, and it was on the road and in the grass.
“The blood has presumptively tested as almost certainly human blood,” police said in a statement.
The injury likely occurred between midnight and sunrise Saturday, according to investigators.
Police said they checked with a nearby elder care facility and neighbors for anyone who is missing or unaccounted for without any success.
“This is clearly at least, at the minimum, a very serious injury involved. Somebody somewhere is the victim of that, not necessarily of a crime, but of that injury,” Chief Christopher Raubenstine said.
Police also recovered a pair of Rayban prescription glasses, but it’s not clear whether there is a connection to the blood.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Cory Keen at 717-697-0607, ext. 2004 or Ckeen@sstwp.org. You can also call the non-emergency Cumberland County Communications number at 717-238-9676.
Source link