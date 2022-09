Posten Norge (Norway Post) has opened a new logistics center in Agder in southern Norway that can handle around 20,000 packages a day. ‘)

Approximately 180 employees will work at the logistics center. The facility’s parcel sorting machine can handle around 5,000 parcels per hour. According to the company, this will be Posten’s largest facility in Agder and will distribute letters, parcels and goods to this area.

