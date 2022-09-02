Purebreds at the shelter

Are you one of those people who think that shelters only have mutts and problem dogs? That is a common misconception. You might be surprised to learn that national statistics show that approximately 25 percent of dogs in shelters are purebreds. Not all of them come with papers, of course, but lots of people pay good money for “purebreds” without papers. Right now, as I write this, we have a Standard Poodle, a Rottweiler, a Doberman, and a Husky for adoption. And we just adopted out two Boston Terriers. Really! Sometimes the purebreds are unclaimed strays whose guardians probably assumed that they were “stolen” and sadly didn’t even think to look in the shelter – another common assumption. Sometimes they are owner surrenders because of a change of circumstances in the home that require rehoming the dog; also, very sad.

The myth that all shelter dogs have health or behavioral problems is absolutely not true. Sure, we do get in elderly animals with some health issues from time to time, but we do a blood panel on all older animals so we can be as upfront as possible about what you are getting yourself into. A lot of our dogs are “teenagers” and are just going through that stage and will come out a well-behaved dog if someone put in the time to do the training needed. That’s usually why they ended up in the shelter in the first place. Someone got a puppy without realizing that they actually take some time and effort! And then when the dog got bigger and started pushing the boundaries (as all teenagers do!) they turn them in. Sigh. So preventable!

Many of our dogs, though, come from homes that have some crises happening and the people are needing to simplify their lives. Covid certainly has added stress to many families with foreclosures, downsizing to an apartment or having to move in with others, a family member that has passed away or a million other reasons that have nothing to do with the animal himself. Sure, occasionally we do get in a dog that proves to be more than the owner could handle but again, we have a good temperament evaluation in place to weed out real problems and we disclose what we know and try to find someone experienced to deal with the problems that we noted.

Dobby, my Australian Shepherd came to me through one of the rescue groups we work with. They heard I was looking specifically for an Aussie and found him down in Kern County. My other dog, Bella, was posted on our rehoming page. Who wouldn’t jump at a six-month old Golden Retriever being given away? Sometimes dogs look exactly like a particular breed but that doesn’t mean necessarily that they are pure-bred. Then there are the dogs that you know are pure-bred (have papers), yet they don’t fit the particular standard for that breed. I would have guessed that Dobby had some cattle dog in him as he is not fluffy like most Aussies. And I was sure that Bella had some sighthound in her as she is way too thin and has a pointy head. My sister surprised me with two DNA test kits, and I admit I was surprised by the results.

Bella, to my surprise, came out 100 percent Golden Retriever! Proof that pure-bred does not equal well-bred! She isn’t interested in retrieving nor is she particularly keen about swimming! Dobby on the other hand came up with eight recognizable dog breeds in him. Turns out he is 77 percent Australian Shepherd, 5 percent Cattle dog, then 2 percent German Shepherd, 2 percent mini-Shepherd, 5 percent Pitbull(!), 3 percent Rottweiler, 3 percent Labrador and 3 percent Chow. So, where’s his fluff?

Moral of my story is that you never know what might be hidden behind those imploring brown eyes! Don’t discount adopting from a shelter if you are looking for a certain type of animal. There’s a good chance you will find one in a shelter or rescue if you are patient. And the new breed that we get most often is the “cute” dog. Come take a look!

Upcoming events:

“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and the City of Cotati. Call for an appointment, 707-584-1582.

Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $100 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 707-588-3531 for an appointment.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.