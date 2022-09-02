Q’orianka Kilcher Returns as Angela Blue Thunder for ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

After a season away from Taylor Sheridan‘s monster western series Yellowstone, Q’oarianka Kilcher is back to reprise her role as Angela Blue Thunder per Deadline. She’s the latest to join the cast for Season 5, following the additions of Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri. The new season will kick off with a two-hour event with the Broken Rock Reservation’s secret weapon in tow on November 13.

When viewers last saw Kilcher as the dynamite attorney, she was helping Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) stick it to Market Equities, greatly hindering their plans for developing Montana and protecting the Broken Rock Reservation. Following a dramatic Season 3 finale though, she vanished altogether in favor of following the Duttons in their quest for revenge. Her return, however, harkens more legal drama to come with Season 5 and perhaps an ongoing battle with Market Equities over the future of the reservation and the surrounding land.

In the interim, Kilcher took the time to appear in Channing Tatum‘s latest film Dog, and she’s started work on a new film titled Yesteryear which she both co-writes and stars in. Aside from Yellowstone, she’s also known for her appearance in 2005’s The New World which kickstarted her career. From there, she also starred in Princess Kaiulani in the title role and briefly appeared in the FX hit Sons of Anarchy. More recently, she’s had roles opposite Isabela Merced in Dora and the Lost City of Gold and alongside Nicolas Cage in Color Out of Space.

Kilcher returns to the series as Yellowstone is more powerful than ever with one successful star-studded prequel series through its first season in 1883 and another loaded prequel coming up with the Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren-led 1923. The original series, meanwhile, has stuck with the Dutton family led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as they manage the U.S’s largest contiguous cattle ranch. Through four seasons now, the Duttons have come into constant conflict with those on the ranch’s borders, including an Indian reservation, an expanding town, and vicious business rivals. Season 4 was another smash hit, pulling in 11 million viewers for its finale.

Alongside Costner and Birmingham, Kilcher rejoins an ensemble that boasts Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, and Ryan Bingham. Several members of the cast have also received bumps up to series regulars, including Jen Landon, Kathryn Kelly, Mo Brings Plenty, and Wendy Moniz.

Sheridan co-created the hit series alongside John Linson. The pair also serve as executive producers alongside Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay.

Yellowstone returns on November 13. Check out the teaser for Season 5 below.