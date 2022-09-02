Queen Letizia may have same breakfast every morning to look younger

“She’s probably working with an incredible self-tanning company, who promotes healthy, glowy skin by using essential ingredients that keep the skin healthy and hydrated,” she suggested.

Excess sun damages the skin cells and speeds up visible signs of ageing, and even if SPF is used on a daily basis, including in the winter months, “there is no such thing as a safe or healthy tan,” Skincancer explained.

Queen Letizia spent the summer holidays in Majorca, the Balearic Islands, with her husband King Felipe and their daughters where she looked very tanned and with glowing skin.

It is unknown, however, if Letizia uses any kind of self-tanning method for the rest of the year when she also has radiant brown skin.

