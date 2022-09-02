Some Samsung TV owners can watch The Rings Of Power in 8K

Samsung has partnered with Prime Video to release a pixel-packed 8K preview of The Rings Of Power

The feverishly-anticipated Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power TV show has landed on Prime Video with two hour-long episodes (if you want to find out how to watch The Rings Of Power for free, we’ve created an in-depth guide with all of the details). The exclusive show, widely-tipped to be the most expensive television series ever created, is available to stream on Prime Video today …however, some Samsung Smart TV owners can enjoy a never-before-seen view of the fantasy show. Working in collaboration with Amazon, Samsung has released an exclusive preview of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in pixel-packed 8K video quality. For those who don’t know, 8K delivers four times as many pixels as 4K Ultra HD, which already packs four times the detail found in High Definition. If you want the mind-boggling numbers, Samsung packs 7,680 horizontal and 4,320 vertical pixels into its 8K TV screens. In total, that’s around 33 million pixels on-screen. HD screens have around 2.07 million pixels on-screen.

As such, viewers will see unimaginable depth and detail in every frame – with each corner of the screen squeezing in as much detail as any 4K TV. The exclusive 8K special sneak peek footage is available through Samsung TV Plus, which is available on all Samsung TVs and includes access to free ad-support channels and on-demand boxset binges. While the Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power footage will be available on all Samsung TVs released between 2016 and 2022, only those with the Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV series will be able to stream the footage in pixel-packed 8K video quality.

According to Samsung, 8K TV owners should expect to enjoy “the stunning vistas of Khazad-dûm, the majestic forests of the elf-capital Lindon, or the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, fans can experience the Second Age of Middle-Earth in pristine 8K resolution thanks to Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 8K while being enveloped in the action thanks to Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound – a Samsung audio technology that follows the action on the screen.” The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is available to stream on Prime Video now. We’ve also got instructions on how to watch The Rings Of Power for free, if you don’t fancy paying for another streaming service. The first season (Amazon has already committed to five seasons of the lavishly-produced fantasy show) has a total of eight episodes. Each of these episodes will be released weekly on Prime Video at around 5am BST on Friday. For those on the West Coast of the United States, new episodes of The Rings Of Power will stream at 9pm on Thursday night, while those on the East Coast will need to countdown until 00.01am on Friday morning to start watching.

The Rings Of Power on Prime Video – In Numbers Video Quality HD, Ultra HD Budget Per Episode £48 million / $58 million Showrunners J.D. Payne, Patrick McKay Episode 1, A Shadow of the Past September 2, 2022 Episode 2, Adrift September 2, 2022 Episode 3, Title TBA September 8, 2022 Episode 4, Title TBA September 15, 2022 Episode 5, Title TBA September 22, 2022 Episode 6, Title TBA September 29, 2022 Episode 7, Title TBA October 6, 2022 Episode 8, Title TBA October 13, 2022 Release Times For New Episodes 5am BST UK / 6am CEST Europe / 00.01am ET USA Audio Languages English, English [Audio Description], ಕನ್ನಡ , Italiano, Deutsch, தமிழ், עברית, Indonesia, Português, Tiếng Việt, Español, Ελληνικά, తెలుగు, Français, Bahasa Melayu, Polski, Čeština, Magyar, Türkçe, ไทย, Català, Română, Galego, Filipino, Netherlands

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is tipped to be the most expensive television series ever put on film, with an eye-watering budget of $465 million (roughly £385 million) for the first season. If maths isn’t your strong suit, that’s a cost of roughly $58 million (£48 million) for each episode. To put that ludicrous figure into context, Netflix spends around $13 million on each episode of The Crown and the final season of Game of Thrones clocked up a budget of $15 million per episode for HBO. The latter enjoyed a then-record budget of $90 million for its final season …or roughly one-and-a-half episodes of The Rings Of Power. As mentioned above, as part of its deal with the JRR Tolkien estate, Amazon committed to producing at least five seasons of its new show – sending the overall budget spiralling over $1 billion. However, for those with 8K TVs sitting at home …it should mean that plenty more native 8K content is in the pipeline.

Samsung 8K TVs boast a mind-boggling 33 million pixels on-screen

With the mammoth file sizes required for 8K content, most streaming services have yet to embrace the new format. As well as a cutting-edge new television, you’ll also need a speedy broadband connection to watch the pixel-packed footage. While there isn’t an industry standard, most estimates suggest that you’ll need at least 50Mbps to the telly to watch in 8K Ultra HD. The average home broadband speed in the UK is around 70Mbps …so that’s almost all of your bandwidth on a single stream, with nothing left to make a WhatsApp video call, back-up photos to the cloud, download a software update to a device in another room, stream the radio to a speaker, etc. For comparison, Amazon suggests that Prime Video users have a minimum of 0.9Mbps to stream in standard definition, with at least 3.5Mbps to upgrade the picture quality to 1080p High Definition. Although Netflix stipulates bandwidth of at least 25Mbps to stream in 4K, Prime Video says you’ll be able to clap eyes on Ultra HD content with just 15Mbps — that’s the same as YouTube requires for the same video quality.

