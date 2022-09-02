Spartans girls tennis wins two, drops two in preseason play

RED BLUFF — The Red Bluff girls tennis team took wins over Anderson and West Valley and dropped matches to Corning and Orland over the last two weeks of preseason play.

The Spartans swept West Valley 9-0 on Aug. 20. In singles play, Keira Klein beat Elissia Diaz 6-1, 4-2; Abigail Bentley beat Haley Burke 6-2, 4-2; Katrina Eusted beat Karlee Johnson 6-1, 6-0; Mackenzie Harris beat Tahlor Shaun 6-0, 6-0; Casey Deveraux beat Ilyssa Alvarez 4-0 and Bethany Leddy beat Brooke Ehn 4-2.

In doubles play, Bently and Harris won 4-0, Deveraux and Sophia Berbena won 4-2 and Ashley Avila and Leddy won 4-0.

On Aug. 23, the Spartans were shutout by Orland at home, 9-0. In singles play, Bentley lost to Gigi Velasquez 1-6, 0-6; Avila lost to Ciara Fleming 0-6, 0-6; Klein lost to Belinda Rosas by default; Harris lost too Darlyn Enriquez 4-6, 2-6; Deveraux lost to Sara Carrow 1-6, 1-6 and Eusted lost by default.

In doubles play, Bentley and Klein lost 2-8, Deveraux and Harris lost 3-8 and Avila and Eusted lost 1-8.

The Spartans bounced back for a 5-4 win Aug. 26 over Anderson on the road. In singles play, Bentley lost to Leslie Montgomery 3-6, 4-6; Eusted lost to Dani Tobin 3-6, 1-6; Avila beat Maddi Stewart 6-2, 6-0; Harris beat Zoe Poer 6-1, 6-0; Deveraux lost to Maria Santillans 6-4, 5-7, 7-10 and Berbena beat Olivia Wagner 6-3, 6-3.

In doubles play, Bentley and Eusted lost 3-8, Avila and Harris won 8-3 and Deveraux and Berbena won 8-3.

The Corning Cardinals took a 5-4 win over the Spartans Thursday in Corning. In singles play, Emma Robson beat Klein 6-3, 6-1; Carolina Paradek beat Bentley 6-2, 3-6, 4-0; Harris beat Joanna Rodriquez; Genevieve Rosas beat Avila 2-6, 6-1, 4-0; Deveraux beat Karina DeLara 6-2, 6-1 and Eusted beat Elizabeth Naverjo 6-2, 6-2.

In doubles play, Robson and Paradek beat Bentley and Harris 7-5, Rodriquez and Rosas beat Klein and Eusted 8-3 and Deveraux and Berbena beat DeLara and Narverjo 8-4.

The Spartans return to the court at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday against Foothill in Palo Cedro. The Cardinals will head to Oroville Tuesday to take on Las Plumas at 3:30 p.m.