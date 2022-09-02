Tearful Ukrainian child sent to Russia shares traumatic deportation

The Russian boys then asked her: “Do you know that Mariupol is now Russia and not Ukraine?”

The little girl retorted: “Is it occupied, but that doesn’t make me Russian.

“I was born in Mariupol, Ukraine, so I’m Ukrainian. I didn’t want to live in the country that destroyed my life and took everything away.”

More than half a million Ukrainian civilians have been deported to Russia by Russian forces, Ukraine’s permanent representative to the United Nations claimed in April.

