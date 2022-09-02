Tennis meet from Sept 5

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association will organise the Verka CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship for Men’s (Rs 1L prize money) from September 5 to 9. Qualifying matches will be played on September 3 and 4 at the CLTA Tennis Stadium, Sector 10, here. Players from different parts of the country such as Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Telangana are participating in this national tournament. Main draw matches of men’s singles event will start on Monday.