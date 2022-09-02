Topeka animal shelter helps pet owners keep house pets healthy

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Helping Hands Humane Society launched a new initiative, offering low-cost pet vaccinations and examinations to all cats and dogs.

The vaccine clinic offered the typical things that you would see at a routine vet check-up, but at a fraction of the cost. Pet owners were able to get a free check-up and any number of shots for $10. Pet owners from around the community are taking advantage.

”I think it’s a good cause; I think trying to keep the animals healthy in the city is important,” Sean Hayes, a pet owner who visited the clinic, said. “I mean, it helps us with inflation and everything, to keep the cost of taking care of our animals down.”

With such a great turnout from the community, the humane society is already thinking about when they can offer the clinic again.