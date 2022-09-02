Ukraine not to coordinate with anyone liberation of own territories, top security official says

Ukraine does not have to agree with anyone on the issue of liberating its territories.

That’s according to Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, who spoke in an interview with Natalia Moseychuk, Ukrinform reports.

“We shouldn’t be coordinating with anyone the liberation of our territories. If we’re talking about us not employing at certain stages those weapons we received from the United States to target the territory of the Russian Federation, this is a slightly different matter,” said Danilov.

The offiicial also noted in the interview that the ongoing war with the Russian Federation had begun quite a long time ago – not even in 2008. The first war with the Russian Federation began in 2004, when the Russians started meddling in the Ukrainian Constitution.

“And it’s sad tthat on December 8, 2004, the then-MPs defiantly amended the Constitution. They voted for Law No. 2222, when they deprived (of certain – ed.) powers the president, who was elected at a very difficult period, as you remember. They believed that this was a compromise. Today I can say that it was high treason by the deputies who, at the behest of (Vladimir – ed.) Putin, (Viktor – ed.) Medvedchuk, and their entourage, interfered with our Constitution,” he said.

According to him, “after that came the second and third interventions.”

“Few people are aware that on February 21, 2014, when there were already mass shootings in the Maidan, the deputies also intervened in the Constitution and altered it in an anti-constitutional way. Were these some agreements between politicians, or was there something else? Anyway, we have no right to mess with our Constitution,” said the NSDC secretary.

Danilov emphasized that amendments to the Basic Law can be made only in line with a certain procedure.

The official added that all the people who voted for the so-called “Kharkiv Agreements” in 2010 also interfered with the Constitution in violation of the procedure. Danilov emphasized that the 2017 deadline for the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s stay in Crimea was part of the Constitution, while the said agreements extended it by 25 years, until 2042.

As reported, on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troop to invade Ukraine on multiple fronts. Russian forces have been shelling and destroying key infrastructure facilities, residential areas of Ukrainian cities and villages, employing barrel and jet artillery, as well as ballistic missiles.