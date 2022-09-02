USF Cross Country to Kick Start 2022 Season at UCF Invitational – USF Athletics

USF Cross Country to Kick Start 2022 Season at UCF Invitational

Tampa, Fla., September 1, 2022 – The University of South Florida men’s and women’s cross-country teams kicks off their 2022 season this Friday at the UCF Invitational in Orlando, Fla.

The Men’s 5K race will begin at 6 p.m., while the women’s 5K race will kick off at 6:30 p.m.

“A new season creates new opportunities. I look forward to watching this group develop as the year moves forward. There are some people on this squad capable of finding success in this league.”

Seniors Nickolas Kamen (Naples, Fla.) and Ben Kailes (Jacksonville, Fla.) are the men’s team top returners for this 2022 season, along with sophomore Sebastian Edwards (Celebration, Fla.). Freshmen runners Tyler Wadsworth (Port Charlotte, Fla.) and Jesse Benavides (Jacksonville, Fla.) are looking to contribute to Bulls this season.

Sydney Granack (Bradenton, Fla.), Kelly Lynch (Wilmington, Del.) and Andie Gonzalez (Naples, Fla.) are the top returners for the women’s team. Cora Kolodge (Fair Haven, Mich.) and Graduate Transfer Chloe Byrd (Seoul, South Korea) will be debuting with team USF at this Friday’s Invitational in Orlando.

Following the Bulls’ opener in Orlando, they travel to Huntsville, Ala. to compete in the North Alabama Showcase scheduled for Sept. 16.

About USF Cross Country

The USF Cross Country team has earned 2 All-America selections, Christina Benton in 2002 and Gray Mavhera in 1994. The Bulls have advanced to the NCAA Cross Country Championships seven times in program history, three times for the men and four times for the women. The USF men’s team have won seven team conference championships and the women have won five team championships. Head coach Erik Jenkins took over the program in 2019and during his tenure the Bulls posted twelve program records and 106 top 10 all-time program marks. USF hosted the 2018 NCAA Track and Field East Preliminary and the 2021 AAC Outdoor Championship at the USF Track and Field Stadium, as well as the 2022 AAC Country Cross Country Championship at Holloway Park.

