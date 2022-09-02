Categories
Walker and more pets up for adoption in Phoenix-area shelters


Every year, approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Of those, about 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats.

Each week, The Arizona Republic highlights a handful of the many pets up for adoption at Valley shelters. To check the status of a specific animal, please contact the shelter directly.

Walker: Looking for belly rubs

Interested adopters can view available pets, like Walker, and schedule an appointment online at azhumane.org/adopt.

Whether you are a dedicated Texas Ranger viewer or an avid admirer of fluffy pups, Walker is sure to quickly be a fan favorite of all those who know him. At eight years old, the lovable Labrador retriever hopes there is someone who falls for his charming smile and endearing personality.

Sweet Walker found his way to the Arizona Humane Society in early August after his previous owner sadly passed away. With no one else to care for him, he was surrendered to AHS where it was found that he has allergies and a mass during an evaluation in the shelter’s trauma hospital. As with most pets his age, it was also found that Walker was in need of a dental to remove a fractured tooth.



