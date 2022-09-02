Walker and more pets up for adoption in Phoenix-area shelters

Every year, approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Of those, about 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats.

Each week, The Arizona Republic highlights a handful of the many pets up for adoption at Valley shelters. To check the status of a specific animal, please contact the shelter directly.

Walker: Looking for belly rubs

Whether you are a dedicated Texas Ranger viewer or an avid admirer of fluffy pups, Walker is sure to quickly be a fan favorite of all those who know him. At eight years old, the lovable Labrador retriever hopes there is someone who falls for his charming smile and endearing personality.

Sweet Walker found his way to the Arizona Humane Society in early August after his previous owner sadly passed away. With no one else to care for him, he was surrendered to AHS where it was found that he has allergies and a mass during an evaluation in the shelter’s trauma hospital. As with most pets his age, it was also found that Walker was in need of a dental to remove a fractured tooth.

After spending some time in a loving Foster Hero home, the senior pup has truly shown what a sweetheart he is. The first to lay on your feet for pets, there is never a time when Walker is not wanting attention from his favorite people — or even strangers, he is not picky when it comes to getting some loving.

Having lived with other dogs of all sizes, this cute boy is as friendly as he is handsome. Always seeking attention and always looking for new friends, Walker is hoping his new forever family walks through the doors of AHS and sweeps him away to his new forever home soon.

How to adopt: The Arizona Humane Society’s Virtual Matchmaking Adoptions by appointment is available to place pets with their forever families. Interested adopters can view available pets, like wise Walker, and schedule an appointment online at azhumane.org/adopt.

— Kelsey Dickerson, Arizona Humane Society

Tylo: An attention-seeking cat

Here’s a black beauty for you: Tylo is pretty enough to be a girl cat, but he might not like to hear that. This golden-eyed 2-year-old was living a lonely life with an owner who worked two jobs, so he was surrendered to Sun Cities 4 Paws Rescue in hopes of finding a home where he would get more love and attention.

Tylo is sweet as can be and very playful — he also loves catnip fixes. Because he seems to pick and choose other cats he wants to make friends with, he probably would do best as an only cat. Brushing his silky coat and being picked up are ok with him.

How to adopt: Tylo would love to have a visit from you at 11129 Michigan Avenue, Youngtown. Call 623-876-8778 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, also on adoption days. Other locations are the shelter at 10807 N. 96th Avenue, Peoria; 623-773-2246, same hours and adoption days; Surprise PetSmart, 13764 Bell Road; and Lake Pleasant Towne Center PetSmart, 25372 Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria.

— Beverly Bormann, Sun Cities 4 Paws

Winston: A very energetic dog

As beautiful on the inside as he is on the outside, Winston is never without a smile on his face despite the challenges life has thrown his way. The 6-year-old Staffordshire Terrier was originally rescued and transported to the Arizona Humane Society all the way back in April after he was seized by Tempe Police for animal cruelty.

Once in AHS’ care, it was found that Winston is deaf and also has Valley Fever, a common fungal infection treated with medication that may eventually go away with treatment but will need to be kept an eye on with his future veterinarian. Despite all he has been through, this puppy at heart loves to play with toys, has shown how smart he is by learning how to walk on a leash and has even learned new tricks while with AHS!

As with all special needs pets, this energetic baby is a great example that with lots of patience, learning and love he is just as capable as any of his fellow four-legged friends. For Winston, the best home would be with a dog savvy family that helps him with training to get his energy out as well as learn how to communicate with each other using signals and other tips on how to live with a deaf pet.

How to adopt: The Arizona Humane Society’s Virtual Matchmaking Adoptions by appointment is available to place pets with their forever families. Interested adopters can view available pets, like wholesome Winston, and schedule an appointment online at azhumane.org/adopt. Plus, Winston’s adoption fee is waived!

— Kelsey Dickerson, Arizona Humane Society

Olivia: Looking for a loving home

Olivia is a domestic short-haired, female, dilute tortoiseshell kitty about 10 years old. She found herself abandoned, alone, and on the streets. A good samaritan rescued her.

At the time Olivia was malnourished and weak. Olivia was seen by a veterinarian to address her malnutrition and dehydration and soon felt much better. Her senior bloodwork showed she is very healthy and just needed some TLC. Olivia also had a dental cleaning and can’t wait to find her forever home! She is extremely sweet and gentle. Olivia enjoys a good lap and being brushed.

How to adopt: Her adoption fee is $175. Friends for Life’s adoption center is located at 952 W. Melody Avenue in Gilbert. At Friends for Life, animals are altered, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. Cats are also tested for FELV/FIV. For more information on Friends for Life, Olivia, or other cats and dogs looking for homes, visitwww.azfriends.org.

— Jannelle Cosgriff, Friends for Life