Warzone players discover Armored SUV can rocket boost and chaos ensues

Using the best Call of Duty: Warzone weapons is key to picking up victories in the popular battle royale. We’ve put together a list of the most powerful guns in Warzone Pacific Season 5 and ranked the primary weapons from best to worst.

As Call of Duty: Warzone wraps up in Season 5, there are almost 200 weapons to choose from. Guns, knives, and explosives from Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard are available to take into Caldera, Rebirth Island, and Fortune’s Keep, offering a ton of choice.

Warzone Pacific Season 5 delivered the new EX1 and RA 225 so there’s even more choice for players. Plus, the meta changed considerably following all of the buffs and nerfs.

While you want to optimize your graphics settings and controller settings in Warzone, everyone wants to know the best weapon to use. We’ve ranked all 133 primary weapons in the game and counted down the top 10.

Best guns in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific ranked list

warzone pacific season 5 friends list bug

Before we count down the top 10 weapons in Warzone, we’re ranking every single primary weapon available in the game. Some weapons clearly shine above the rest and some should be avoided at all costs.

Here’s every primary weapon in Warzone Pacific Season 5 ranked from best to worst.

  1. STG44
  2. UGM-8
  3. Armaguerra 43
  4. Automaton
  5. Marco 5
  6. Cooper Carbine
  7. H4 Blixen
  8. Grau 5.56
  9. XM4
  10. 3-Line Rifle
  11. FARA 83
  12. KG M40
  13. Volk
  14. PPSh-41 (Vanguard)
  15. Type 100
  16. Vargo 52
  17. RA 225
  18. BAR
  19. PKM
  20. AS44
  21. AK-47 (Cold War)
  22. Fennec
  23. EX1
  24. Kilo 141
  25. JAK-12
  26. MP5 (Cold War)
  27. MP40
  28. ZRG 20mm
  29. HDR
  30. Nikita AVT
  31. Whitley
  32. M13
  33. Owen Gun
  34. Welgun
  35. ITRA Burst
  36. CR-56 AMAX
  37. Riot Shield
  38. MG 82
  39. NZ-41
  40. AX-50
  41. LAPA
  42. EM2
  43. VLK Rogue
  44. M4A1
  45. MAC-10
  46. Vargo-S
  47. Bruen Mk9
  48. Milano 821
  49. Pelington 703
  50. PPSh-41 (Cold War)
  51. OTs 9
  52. PP19 Bizon
  53. Bullfrog
  54. RAM-7
  55. Grav
  56. Bren
  57. Kar98k (Modern Warfare)
  58. Swiss K31
  59. Krig 6
  60. MP5 (MW)
  61. MP7
  62. SPR-208
  64. MG42
  65. M1 Garand
  66. M16
  67. AUG (MW)
  68. M1928 Thompson
  69. Kar98k (Vanguard)
  70. LC10
  71. DP27
  72. QBZ-83
  73. Sten
  74. FFAR 1
  75. AS VAL
  76. Oden
  77. Stoner 63
  78. P90
  79. Gallo SA12
  80. Crossbow
  81. Type 11
  82. Type 99
  83. RAAL MG
  84. TEC-9
  85. Nail Gun
  86. CX-9
  87. M1916
  88. DMR 14
  89. LW3 – Tundra
  90. Einhorn Revolving
  91. Combat Shotgun
  92. FAL
  93. AK-74u
  94. Gracey Auto
  95. Origin 12
  96. Groza
  97. Streetsweeper
  98. SA87
  99. UGR
  100. SVT-40
  101. FN SCAR 17
  102. M82
  103. AUG (Cold War)
  104. FiNN LMG
  105. G-43
  106. Uzi
  107. RPD
  108. Holger-26
  109. AN-94
  110. CARV.2
  111. R-90
  112. Combat Shield
  113. Double Barrel
  114. Marshal
  115. M60
  116. MG34
  117. Hauer 77
  118. ISO
  119. Striker 45
  120. 410 Ironhide
  121. M91
  122. Type 63
  123. FR 5.56
  124. Dragunov
  125. Rytec AMR
  126. EBR-14
  127. KSP 45
  128. SKS
  129. Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle
  130. MK2 Carbine
  131. R1 Shadowhunter 
  132. AK-47 (MW)
  133. Model 680
  134. 725

Best guns in Warzone Pacific Season 5

10. 3-Line Rifle – Best Sniper Rifle in Warzone

3-Line Rifle in Warzone Pacific

The Warzone Season 3 update drastically changed how Snipers perform in the battle royale. Only a select few Snipers could still one-shot kill with a headshot at any distance. Luckily, the 3-Line Rifle not only maintained its one-shot kill potential, but it also received a buff to ADS speed and a flinch reduction.

Some Warzone players have expressed their displeasure with the Sniper changes, but it does not look as though they will get reverted. If you’re looking to come to terms with Sniping in Warzone, the 3-Line Rifle is your best bet.

9. XM4 – Best Cold War gun in Warzone

XM4 Assault Rifle in Warzone

Even though Vanguard guns have dominated the meta, Cold War’s XM4 has always been able to hang with the best Vanguard guns.

The XM4 has everything you want in an Assault Rifle, having high mobility, low recoil, and solid range. While none of its stats are crazy, it’s an extremely solid choice that’ll win you a lot of gunfights regardless of the map size.

8. Grau 5.56 – Best Modern Warfare gun in Warzone

Warzone Grau 5.56

Warzone players are always delighted when a Modern Warfare weapon arrives in the meta, and the Grau 5.56 got a significant buff in Season 5.

The Grau isn’t the absolute meta due to Vanguard weapons’ benefits outweighing what a Cold War or Modern Warfare gun can bring to the table, but that doesn’t mean the Grau isn’t a great choice.

With low recoil, a respectable TTK, and the cleanest iron sights in the game, you should absolutely try the Grau again if you haven’t.

7. H4 Blixen

H4 Blixen SMG in Warzone

The H4 Blixen was one of the best SMGs throughout Season 4 and even though it was nerfed, it’s remained one of the best weapons in Warzone.

You’ll get high mobility and a fast TTK, but it’s not as high on the list as some of the other SMGs because it’s that much harder to control during Season 5. Still, if you’re a skilled player who knows how to control recoil, you’ll have great success with the Blixen.

6. Cooper Carbine

Best Warzone Pacific cooper carbine loadout

The Cooper Carbine is an Assault Rifle known for its versatility since it entered the battle royale all the way back in Season 1. Players build it for various engagements including medium-range on Fortune’s Keep or long-range on Caldera.

This Assault Rifle doesn’t always pack the hardest punch, but it is extremely easy to control as a low-recoil weapon. If you’re looking to land your shots and improve your aim, then the Cooper Carbine is the way to go.

5. Marco 5

Marco 5 SMG in Warzone

The Marco 5 maintains its spot on the top ten list since joining the weapon pool in Season 4. Although its unique Akimbo Perk allows players to dual-wield the weapon, it’s best to use one at a time and take advantage of its high movement speed.

It has a respectable TTK and damage-per-mag but it really shines in allowing players to get around Caldera at an incredibly fast pace. If you use something heavy like the UGM-8, then the Marco could be the perfect secondary.

4. Automaton

Automaton assault rifle in warzone

The Automaton has stayed a consistently strong choice ever since it arrived, and has become a popular choice again in Season 5.

With great range and a high fire rate, the Automaton is a forgiving but powerful Assault Rifle that can suit almost any playstyle on any map. With excellent range, damage, and control, it has become the ideal weapon of choice for players during Season 5.

3. Armaguerra 43 – Best Warzone SMG

Warzone Armaguerra 43

Despite the abundance of top SMG options, it’s hard to go wrong with the Armaguerra 43 in Warzone Pacific Season 5. Although it received some nerfs at the start of the season, it’s remained the most popular gun in Warzone and for good reason.

The Armaguerra is a little bit more difficult to use since the start of Season 5 but it will still chew through enemies’ health and armor incredibly fast. While we’ve ranked the Armaguerra the highest, a ton of other SMGs are viable this season.

2. UGM-8 – Best Warzone LMG

UGM-8 LMG in Warzone

The UGM-8 sits comfortably as the second-best weapon in Warzone, and could even take the number one spot depending on your skill level. 

Although a cumbersome LMG, the UGM-8’s damage over range is what sets it apart. If you get an enemy in your sights and land your shots, you’ll be able to take them down in the blink of an eye. 

If you haven’t used the UGM-8 in Warzone Pacific Season 5 yet, you might be sleeping on your new favorite.

1. STG44 – Best Warzone gun right now

stg44 warzone pacific

The STG44 has come and gone from Warzone’s meta, remaining a consistent and reliable choice. With nerfs to the KG M40 at the start of Season 5, it’s become the best weapon in the game again.

Although it can statistically be beaten by other weapons on this list, its high bullet velocity and low recoil make it incredibly easy to use. Combined with a solid TTK, it’s impossible to go wrong with the STG44 in Warzone Pacific Season 5.

Those are the top 10 weapons you should be using in Warzone Pacific. Expect this list to keep on changing as weapons are buffed and nerfed. If classic multiplayer is more your cup of tea, you can check out the top 10 Vanguard weapons.

Image Credit: Activision

