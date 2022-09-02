Warzone players discover Armored SUV can rocket boost and chaos ensues

Using the best Call of Duty: Warzone weapons is key to picking up victories in the popular battle royale. We’ve put together a list of the most powerful guns in Warzone Pacific Season 5 and ranked the primary weapons from best to worst.

As Call of Duty: Warzone wraps up in Season 5, there are almost 200 weapons to choose from. Guns, knives, and explosives from Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard are available to take into Caldera, Rebirth Island, and Fortune’s Keep, offering a ton of choice.

Warzone Pacific Season 5 delivered the new EX1 and RA 225 so there’s even more choice for players. Plus, the meta changed considerably following all of the buffs and nerfs.

While you want to optimize your graphics settings and controller settings in Warzone, everyone wants to know the best weapon to use. We’ve ranked all 133 primary weapons in the game and counted down the top 10.

Best guns in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific ranked list

Before we count down the top 10 weapons in Warzone, we’re ranking every single primary weapon available in the game. Some weapons clearly shine above the rest and some should be avoided at all costs.

Here’s every primary weapon in Warzone Pacific Season 5 ranked from best to worst.

STG44 UGM-8 Armaguerra 43 Automaton Marco 5 Cooper Carbine H4 Blixen Grau 5.56 XM4 3-Line Rifle FARA 83 KG M40 Volk PPSh-41 (Vanguard) Type 100 Vargo 52 RA 225 BAR PKM AS44 AK-47 (Cold War) Fennec EX1 Kilo 141 JAK-12 MP5 (Cold War) MP40 ZRG 20mm HDR Nikita AVT Whitley M13 Owen Gun Welgun ITRA Burst CR-56 AMAX Riot Shield MG 82 NZ-41 AX-50 LAPA EM2 VLK Rogue M4A1 MAC-10 Vargo-S Bruen Mk9 Milano 821 Pelington 703 PPSh-41 (Cold War) OTs 9 PP19 Bizon Bullfrog RAM-7 Grav Bren Kar98k (Modern Warfare) Swiss K31 Krig 6 MP5 (MW) MP7 SPR-208 MG42 M1 Garand M16 AUG (MW) M1928 Thompson Kar98k (Vanguard) LC10 DP27 QBZ-83 Sten FFAR 1 AS VAL Oden Stoner 63 P90 Gallo SA12 Crossbow Type 11 Type 99 RAAL MG TEC-9 Nail Gun CX-9 M1916 DMR 14 LW3 – Tundra Einhorn Revolving Combat Shotgun FAL AK-74u Gracey Auto Origin 12 Groza Streetsweeper SA87 UGR SVT-40 FN SCAR 17 M82 AUG (Cold War) FiNN LMG G-43 Uzi RPD Holger-26 AN-94 CARV.2 R-90 Combat Shield Double Barrel Marshal M60 MG34 Hauer 77 ISO Striker 45 410 Ironhide M91 Type 63 FR 5.56 Dragunov Rytec AMR EBR-14 KSP 45 SKS Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle MK2 Carbine R1 Shadowhunter AK-47 (MW) Model 680 725

Best guns in Warzone Pacific Season 5

10. 3-Line Rifle – Best Sniper Rifle in Warzone

The Warzone Season 3 update drastically changed how Snipers perform in the battle royale. Only a select few Snipers could still one-shot kill with a headshot at any distance. Luckily, the 3-Line Rifle not only maintained its one-shot kill potential, but it also received a buff to ADS speed and a flinch reduction.

Some Warzone players have expressed their displeasure with the Sniper changes, but it does not look as though they will get reverted. If you’re looking to come to terms with Sniping in Warzone, the 3-Line Rifle is your best bet.

9. XM4 – Best Cold War gun in Warzone

Even though Vanguard guns have dominated the meta, Cold War’s XM4 has always been able to hang with the best Vanguard guns.

The XM4 has everything you want in an Assault Rifle, having high mobility, low recoil, and solid range. While none of its stats are crazy, it’s an extremely solid choice that’ll win you a lot of gunfights regardless of the map size.

8. Grau 5.56 – Best Modern Warfare gun in Warzone

Warzone players are always delighted when a Modern Warfare weapon arrives in the meta, and the Grau 5.56 got a significant buff in Season 5.

The Grau isn’t the absolute meta due to Vanguard weapons’ benefits outweighing what a Cold War or Modern Warfare gun can bring to the table, but that doesn’t mean the Grau isn’t a great choice.

With low recoil, a respectable TTK, and the cleanest iron sights in the game, you should absolutely try the Grau again if you haven’t.

7. H4 Blixen

The H4 Blixen was one of the best SMGs throughout Season 4 and even though it was nerfed, it’s remained one of the best weapons in Warzone.

You’ll get high mobility and a fast TTK, but it’s not as high on the list as some of the other SMGs because it’s that much harder to control during Season 5. Still, if you’re a skilled player who knows how to control recoil, you’ll have great success with the Blixen.

6. Cooper Carbine

The Cooper Carbine is an Assault Rifle known for its versatility since it entered the battle royale all the way back in Season 1. Players build it for various engagements including medium-range on Fortune’s Keep or long-range on Caldera.

This Assault Rifle doesn’t always pack the hardest punch, but it is extremely easy to control as a low-recoil weapon. If you’re looking to land your shots and improve your aim, then the Cooper Carbine is the way to go.

5. Marco 5

The Marco 5 maintains its spot on the top ten list since joining the weapon pool in Season 4. Although its unique Akimbo Perk allows players to dual-wield the weapon, it’s best to use one at a time and take advantage of its high movement speed.

It has a respectable TTK and damage-per-mag but it really shines in allowing players to get around Caldera at an incredibly fast pace. If you use something heavy like the UGM-8, then the Marco could be the perfect secondary.

4. Automaton

The Automaton has stayed a consistently strong choice ever since it arrived, and has become a popular choice again in Season 5.

With great range and a high fire rate, the Automaton is a forgiving but powerful Assault Rifle that can suit almost any playstyle on any map. With excellent range, damage, and control, it has become the ideal weapon of choice for players during Season 5.

3. Armaguerra 43 – Best Warzone SMG

Despite the abundance of top SMG options, it’s hard to go wrong with the Armaguerra 43 in Warzone Pacific Season 5. Although it received some nerfs at the start of the season, it’s remained the most popular gun in Warzone and for good reason.

The Armaguerra is a little bit more difficult to use since the start of Season 5 but it will still chew through enemies’ health and armor incredibly fast. While we’ve ranked the Armaguerra the highest, a ton of other SMGs are viable this season.

2. UGM-8 – Best Warzone LMG

The UGM-8 sits comfortably as the second-best weapon in Warzone, and could even take the number one spot depending on your skill level.

Although a cumbersome LMG, the UGM-8’s damage over range is what sets it apart. If you get an enemy in your sights and land your shots, you’ll be able to take them down in the blink of an eye.

If you haven’t used the UGM-8 in Warzone Pacific Season 5 yet, you might be sleeping on your new favorite.

1. STG44 – Best Warzone gun right now

The STG44 has come and gone from Warzone’s meta, remaining a consistent and reliable choice. With nerfs to the KG M40 at the start of Season 5, it’s become the best weapon in the game again.

Although it can statistically be beaten by other weapons on this list, its high bullet velocity and low recoil make it incredibly easy to use. Combined with a solid TTK, it’s impossible to go wrong with the STG44 in Warzone Pacific Season 5.

Those are the top 10 weapons you should be using in Warzone Pacific. Expect this list to keep on changing as weapons are buffed and nerfed. If classic multiplayer is more your cup of tea, you can check out the top 10 Vanguard weapons.

Image Credit: Activision