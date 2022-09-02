Why You Can Hear Laughter in The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’

TL;DR:

An audience laughs near the beginning of The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Paul McCartney said audiences would have no context for the laughter.

“Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and “With a Little Help With my Friends” were hits.

The Beatles’ Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, and George Harrison | John Pratt/Keystone/Getty Images

The Beatles‘ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band includes many noises that are not traditionally musical. For example, the title track includes laughter. Paul McCartney explained this was a tribute to his childhood.

Paul McCartney explained 1 of his favorite moments from 1 of The Beatles’ songs

In the 1997 book Paul McCartney: Many Years From Now, Paul discussed the title song from Sgt. Pepper. “We had an audience laughing on the front of ‘Sgt. Pepper,’” he said.

“It had always been one of my favorite moments; I’d listened to radio a lot as a kid, and there had always been a moment in a radio show, say with somebody like Tommy Cooper, where he would walk on stage and he’d say hello, and they’d laugh, and he’d tell a joke, and they’d laugh, and there would always be a moment in these things, because it was live radio, where he wouldn’t say anything, and the audience would laugh,” he said.