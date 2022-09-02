Categories
Entertainment

Yellowstone Season 5 Is Bringing Back A Former Star Who Was Recently Charged With Insurance Fraud


When Yellowstone returns to Paramount Network later in the fall, Kevin Costner’s John Dutton will apparently be laying it all on the line, with the first look at Season 5 promising that “all will be revealed.” Well, we didn’t even have to wait until the two-hour premiere arrived for a pretty surprising reveal to show itself. The neo-western drama’s new season will welcome back former star Q’orianka Kilcher, meaning fans can look forward to seeing more from her tribal lawyer Angela Blue Thunder, though the casting news comes at a strange time for the actress, given her recent legal issues. 

Angela Blue Thunder’s Return For Yellowstone Season 5

To shine a light on the news that’s most exciting for Yellowstone fans, Angela Blue Thunder will get another chance to make her mark in the world of the Duttons and the Broken Rock Reservation. While her return was reported by Deadline, though no further details surrounded it, so it’s unclear when we can expect to see her again. Angela was brought into the fold in Season 3 by Thomas Rainwater in part to deflect Market Equities’ land-grabbing intrusions via Roarke. Though it was clear she wasn’t just a robotic pawn, since Angela didn’t exactly see eye to eye with Rainwater on all fronts.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.