Yellowstone Season 5: Plot, Cast, Release Date, and Everything Else We Know

The neo-Western drama series Yellowstone is bringing us a fifth season. As season five’s announcement came in February, fans have spent months being excited for what’s to come. It was later announced that the upcoming season would be an exciting fourteen episodes long, split into two seven-episode installments.

We were first introduced to Yellowstone in 2018, which follows the Dutton family, which owns the largest ranch in Montana, called the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Throughout the show, we watch the family drama surrounding the ranch, the Broken Rock Indian Reservation, the national park, and land developers. The series has been extremely popular, and Yellowstone is now back with more exciting drama. A trailer has been released, teasing fans who can’t wait to see what’s in store for the Duttons. It promises that “all will be revealed.” Let’s take a look at everything we know so far and what fans can expect.

MOVIEWEB VIDEO OF THE DAY

Yellowstone Season 5: The Plot

The end of season four was an emotional rollercoaster for Yellowstone. When John, Kayce, and Bet survived an attack, it shocked everyone that it was Garrett who ordered it. Beth went straight for revenge after discovering Jamie’s biological father was behind it. Now fans are left wondering what is in store for the Dutton family. Specifically, what is going to happen with Kayce and Monica, as it was revealed in season four that the couple was unexpectedly expecting.

Related: Sam Worthington, Sienna Miller & Jamie Campbell Bower Join Kevin Costner’s Western Epic Horizon

There is a fifteen-second suspenseful teaser that shows Beth, Jamie, Kayce, and Rip waiting for the reveal of John. He walks dramatically through a hallway in a black suit with his cowboy hat beside his daughter, along with the in-show Governor of Montana, Lynelle Perry. Season five will follow John, who is campaigning to be Montana’s next governor and will attempt to find a way to manipulate Jamie, so he gets what he wants.

In terms of villains, while most of them were shut down in season four, we can always expect someone to be coming after the Duttons and their ranch. Fans better prepare for some extra drama thrown in the mix this season.

Yellowstone Season 5: The Cast

Paramount Network

Season five is supported by a brilliant cast, with lots of favourites and even a new addition. Kevin Costner is, of course, returning to Yellowstone as John Dutton, the head of the family and protector of the ranch. Fans will recognize Costner from his most recent roles in Hidden Figures, 2017’s Molly’s Game, and 2020’s Let Him Go. John’s daughter, Beth, who is suffering from substance abuse issues, will be played again by Kelly Reilly. She is also recognized for her work in Sherlock Holmes (2009) and Flight (2012).





Luke Grimes, recognizable from his roles in the acclaimed film American Sniper (2014) and the Fifty Shades film series, is also returning as John’s youngest son, Kayce. The main cast will also include Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton, Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom, Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater, Forrie J Smith as Lloyd Pierce, Denim Richards as Colby Mayfield, Ian Bohen as Ryan, Ryan Bingham as Walker and Finn Little as Carter.

Related: The Company You Keep, Drama Series Starring Milo Ventimiglia, Picked Up by ABC

It is yet unclear whether recent characters we were introduced to, like Caroline Warner (played by Jacki Weaver) or Summer Higgins (played by Piper Perabo), will be returning, but fans will find out soon. We can also expect some new faces around Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, as country singer Lainey Wilson will join in season five. At Montana’s Under the Big Sky Festival, Wilson revealed that she had some exciting news to share with everyone:





“I am going to be in the next season of Yellowstone, and I’m excited. I’m going to be a musician on the show named Abby and I get to share my music with a lot of the world who watches the show.”

As much as we love a familiar face, fans now have something exciting to look forward to with Wilson’s new appearance on the show. We can’t wait to find out more about her new character, Abby, and what she will bring to the storyline. We are also curious as to how her role will connect to the Dutton family.

Paramount Network

Fans will not have to wait too long for new episodes, as season five will be hitting our screens on November 13, 2022, on Peacock. There is also now a Yellowstone prequel in the makings, titled 1923, which will include the aftermath of World War 1. However, in the meantime, perhaps it is time to refresh our memories and binge-watch the four seasons we already have just in time for season five’s release.