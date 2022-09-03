10 Saddest Pixar Movies, According To Reddit

Pixar has a slate of new but yet-to-be-announced movies coming out in the next few years, and while their details are not yet all known, they are guaranteed to be full of all the feels. Both Disney and Pixar have a reputation for making poignant, emotional movies that resonate with families all over the world, but some of them are much harder to watch than others, thanks to their touching narratives and sad moments.

Reddit users have shared their thoughts on which Pixar movies deserve to hold the title of the most emotional – and whilst it’s certainly a tough contest, there are undoubtedly a few films on this list that are pretty much unrivaled when it comes to getting tears out of the audience.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Inside Out (2015)

INSIDE OUT ??Joy and Sadness navigate through Imagination Land. ?2015 Disney?Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

One of Pixar’s more recent and more critically-acclaimed titles, Inside Out is prolific for its tear-jerking moments and emotional story, which centers around a young girl named Riley who learns to deal with her volatile, sentient emotions.

According to Reddit user danielnrg, Inside Out deserves to be crowned as the saddest Pixar movie due to its “salient representation of difficult transitions,” which makes it “the most emotionally devastating film in [Pixar’s] catalog.” It also features an incredibly emotional moment in the death of one of its central characters, Bing Bong.





Wall-E (2008)

There’s no denying the fact that Wall-E remains one of Pixar’s most relevant and topical films to date, but there are several moments in the story that also place it in contention for being the most emotional – most notably Wall-E’s relationship with another robot, Eve.

Wall-E is also one of the best movies about fighting for the environment, which makes it even more important in this day and age. It’s held up incredibly well, though many Redditors such as moon_machine24 don’t want to watch it again because it gives them “the WORST climate anxiety.”

Soul (2020)

Pixar’s Soul was a huge hit when it was released in 2020, and it’s really no surprise why. The movie couldn’t have been more perfectly timed, released in the middle of the pandemic in order to tell a story about appreciating life and not taking anything for granted.

Soul is also one of the best Pixar movies for adults, as it deals with plenty of important themes surrounding life, death, and purpose. Reddit user iamstephano labels Soul as “super relatable to a lot of adults,” which, in turn, makes it even more important for children.

The Incredibles (2004)

Although it might not be the first Pixar movie that comes to mind when discussing the most emotional, the overall narrative of The Incredibles is one of the most touching and poignant that Pixar has ever written. It has an incredible family dynamic that’s elevated by some well-rounded and developed characters.

There’s one particular scene towards the end of the film that makes Redditor fomoni emotional each time they watch it: “I always tear up at the end of The Incredibles.” The film has one of the strongest endings in Pixar’s filmography, suitably tying up this dysfunctional family dynamic that many will relate to.

Toy Story 4 (2019)

Although it’s Toy Story 3 that’s often seen as the magnum opus of the series, Reddit user shron3 believes that it’s the fourth installment that deserves to be crowned the most emotional. Not only does it wrap up Woody’s character arc in an unexpected way, but it also sees the characters that many children have grown up with finally outgrowing their childhoods.

They describe the film as “great,” acknowledging that “while I think 3 is a much better movie and is an important part of my childhood, 4 just had me tearing up,” which is a sentiment that many fans of the franchise will surely have shared after watching the most recent installment for the first time.

Ratatouille (2007)

Ratatouille isn’t traditionally considered to be one of Pixar’s most emotional films, but many fans have connected with the film in a way that few others have allowed. Remy is an extremely compelling protagonist, and his journey is one that viewers will both relate to and learn from.

Reddit user logfromrenandstimpy cites the scene in which Anton Ego first tastes Remy’s food as “the best moment in a Pixar movie ever.” Not only does it display Remy’s immense talent, but it also shows the power of cooking and teamwork over darkness and pessimism.

Luca (2021)

Beyond being one of Pixar’s strongest outings in several years, Luca is also one of the perfect summer party movies thanks to its uniquely bright style and lighthearted tone. But that doesn’t mean that the movie can’t also be extremely sad at points, as proven by the relationship between protagonists Luca and Alberto.

Reddit user far_fignewton describes Luca as “sparking some emotion,” which is no surprise when you consider that the movie is basically one big allegory for social exclusion and individual stigma. It’s a movie that becomes more relevant every time you watch it – like many of Pixar’s best efforts.

The Good Dinosaur (2015)

The Good Dinosaur rarely appears on lists of Pixar’s best movies, but it certainly deserves its position on this collection of the most emotional. The film follows the tragic story of Arlo, a young dinosaur who finds himself separated from the rest of his family in the fallout of a disaster.

There’s one particular moment in The Good Dinosaur that Reddit user marieaphelion believes to be the most emotional: “When Arlo and Spot are using sticks to communicate to each other what their families are like, and which family members had passed away… sad and so relatable, the pain of losing a parent.”

Brave (2012)

The Scottish fable that’s told in Pixar’s Brave remains one of the studio’s best efforts at a family drama to date. It might not have the spectacle of something like The Incredibles or the tragedy of something like Up, but it’s an incredibly grounded story about appreciating what you’ve got before it’s gone.

Reddit user alternative-buyer-99 personally writes about the magic of Pixar’s universal storytelling: “My partner lost her mother shortly before we watched Brave… Pixar does tell very thoughtful/emotional stories, while balancing the positive as well.”

Onward (2020)

Onward is undoubtedly one of Pixar’s most relatable films ever – it tells a story so overwhelmingly universal that it’s impossible not to connect to, particularly for those who have complicated relationships with their families.

The brotherly dynamic at the center of Onward not only made for a great story, but also inspired many such as Redditor kevbot1000 to reconsider their own relationships: “I saw a lot of my relationship with my older brother in Ian and Barley… once I watched it, I ended up giving him a call.”

NEXT: 10 Best New Movies To Watch On Disney+