Airline staffing shortages impact Labor Day travelers at Palm Beach International Airport

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Just a couple days after airlines revised their customer service agreements clarifying when passengers can receive meal and hotel vouchers if a flight is canceled or delayed, delays once again impacted holiday travelers.

As of Saturday afternoon, FlightAware reported 15 delays as Palm Beach International Airport and 70 delays at Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

Passengers who spoke to WPTV said their flights were delayed because of insufficient staffing.

“They didn’t have a copilot, first officer,” said Katherine Orlebeke, who traveled from Stuart to catch a flight.

She said her flight was delayed several hours, causing her to miss her connecting flight.

“Almost everybody missed their connection,” Orlebeke said.

The Director of Florida Atlantic University’s hospitality and tourism management program, Peter Ricci, said the delays due to staffing shortages will likely persist through Thanksgiving.

“There is almost zero likelihood that airlines can get staff hired, trained, and in the air on time,” Ricci said in a statement to WPTV.