AMC, Regal and Cinemark have $3 movie tickets Saturday

For one day, movie tickets will drop to $3 — their lowest price in 40 years — as theaters nationwide look to reverse the traditional Labor Day weekend slump.

Why it matters: Attendance at movies has been rebounding but there’s a lack of new releases for the unofficial last weekend of summer. An extended version of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has been re-released and is considered the weekend’s only major release.

$3 movies for National Cinema Day

The big picture: Saturday, Sept. 3 is the first-ever National Cinema Day in the U.S., a discount day organized by the Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners.

The $3 tickets will be available at more than 3,000 theaters and 30,000 screens for all showtimes. Premium formats like IMAX, 3D and Dolby Cinema are included.

A special Cinema Day website has been set up to find participating theaters.

Canada also is celebrating Cinema Day with $3 movies Saturday, according to the Movie Theatre Association of Canada.

Between the lines: The $3 ticket price does not include tax and convenience fees such as online and third-party ticketing fees.

Movie day deals on popcorn and more

Meanwhile, it’s not just the movie that is discounted. Some theaters have promotions on concessions, too.

Here are some of the offers:

AMC has a “fountain drink and popcorn cameo combo” for $5 plus tax Saturday, it said in a tweet. (AMC Stubs members can also see discount movies on Tuesdays for $5 each for a limited time.)

has a “fountain drink and popcorn cameo combo” for $5 plus tax Saturday, it said in a tweet. (AMC Stubs members can also see discount movies on Tuesdays for $5 each for a limited time.) Cinemark has small popcorn, medium fountain drinks and candy for $3 Saturday. The popcorn can be upgraded to a large for $1.

has small popcorn, medium fountain drinks and candy for $3 Saturday. The popcorn can be upgraded to a large for $1. Regal said in a tweet that its unlimited members can get a small popcorn for $3 Saturday.

said in a tweet that its unlimited members can get a small popcorn for $3 Saturday. Marcus Theatres have $3 regular-sized fountain drinks, $2.50 hot dogs and $5 Samuel Adams Seasonal at participating locations Saturday.

State of play: MoviePass is moving forward with its comeback and says it will launch a new beta service on or around Labor Day.

