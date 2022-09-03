Apple Festival returns to Bender Park

REEDSVILLE — Apple Festival will return to Bender Park on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Hosted by the Reedsville Community Association, the event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Entertainment will be available to showcase local talent.

Chris Straight, local country artist, will perform from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Brian and Andi Stimely, of Makers Den wood crafters will hold a charcuterie demonstration at noon featuring their own charcuterie board.

Amateur bakers are invited to bring their best apple pie to the association’s pavilion by 10 a.m. The entry can be a two crust, crumb or French apple pie in a disposable pie pan. The pies will be judged by three area chefs: Quintin Wicks os Revival Kitchen, Johnny from Shy Bear and Betty Lawhead of Honey Creek Inn. Judging will begin promptly at 11 a.m. with prizes awarded to the champion pie baker from area restaurants and a special commemorative pie pan made by Hometown Potters Studio of Lewistown.

Joining the Little Miss Reedsville Contest will be the first ever Little Mr. Reedsville. Girls and boys ages 5 to 10 who are residents of Brown Township are invited to compete in the contest.

Applications are available at the Brown Township office, Bohn Furniture or by email request to reedsvillecommunityassoc@gmail.com. The winner will participate in the Halloween parade in Lewistown in October.

Homemade apple butter will be cooked overnight with many volunteers helping.

The apples will be snitzed (peeled and sliced) early in the evening. The cider will be boiled down in three kettles, apples added and then stirred constantly until the right consistency. Overall the cooking process takes seven hours, depending on the conditions. The apple butter is for sale by the pint and quart.

Great quality local food is always a treat. Ferguson Valley Farms will be making a variety of their own sausage sandwiches, beef brisket and pulled pork sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, and smoked macaroni and cheese. Peachey’s will have ice cream and fresh cut French fries.

The Reedsville Community Association will be serving pulled barbecue chicken sandwiches and caramel apples. Other food favorites are Belleville Mennonite School homemade apple dumplings, East End Coffee, Revival Kitchen breakfast sandwiches, and Yoder’s Orchard apples and cider.

Local artisans and crafters include Art by Kenna crocheted items, Maker’s Den wood products, Houser’s Hometown Metals, Memory Lane Mugs, Lemon & Lime Co. home decor, Essence of Earth homemade soaps and other products, Dorothy Yoder Quilts & More, Teaberry Design Co. wood jewelry, and CH Custom Designs apparel.

Bring the children for pony rides and kids’ activities. Mifflin County High School Drama Club is hosting children’s activities too.

Parking is available at the municipal parking lots on Main Street and Brown’s Mill Square and most side streets.