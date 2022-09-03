Brexit LIVE: ‘Vindictive’ EU threatens Truss’ ‘entire premiership’

The European Court of Justice has given the UK until September 15 to respond to legal proceedings over the Northern Ireland Protocol. If Ms Truss does not put a stop to the EU’s meddling, she risks losing the 2024 election, according to Brexiteer Ben Habib.

The EU’s interpretation of the deal would strengthen the artificial border between Northern Ireland and the island of Great Britain as the EU fights for checks on goods, in a move labelled “vindictive”.

Writing for Brexit-watch.org, Mr Habib said: “The EU’s interpretation of the Protocol – which it would be formally and legally enforcing for the first time -would, amongst other things, require we implement checks on goods moving from Northern Ireland to Great Britain. Reflect on that a moment.

“The Irish Sea border has thus far only affected a limited number of goods moving in one direction, from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. The EU now wants to block goods going the other way.

“Clearly, this has nothing to do with the protection of its precious Single Market. It is a vindictive action against the people of Northern Ireland.

“So much for the best of both worlds!”

Mr Habib urged Ms Truss to “neuter” the deal immediately, by Christmas, in order to protect her premiership.

