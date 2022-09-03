Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Reveal Date Confirmed

Activision confirms the reveal date for the next Call of Duty: Warzone game, along with when fans can expect to see MW2 multiplayer.

The Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale was a smash hit when it launched in 2020, and while its popularity has waned significantly from its peak, it’s still one of the most-played BRs on the market. Considering this, it’s no surprise that many fans are eagerly anticipating Call of Duty: Warzone 2, a sequel that is reportedly looking to right some of the wrongs of the previous entry and bring back as many lapsed Call of Duty players as possible.

Official details on Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and what exactly it will entail are unavailable at the time of this writing, but we do know that Infinity Ward is developing it alongside Modern Warfare 2. More details should come on September 15 at the Call of Duty: Next event, as that’s when fans have been promised a glimpse at the future of Warzone.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: Call of Duty: Warzone Hit With Plagiarism Accusation Over New Skin

It’s possible “the future of Warzone” will just entail new content coming to the original Call of Duty: Warzone, but that seems highly unlikely. The Call of Duty: Warzone 2 release date hasn’t been specified yet, but since it’s expected to be out at some point by the end of the year, Activision will want to ramp up its marketing efforts soon. Exactly how much of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be shown at Call of Duty: Next remains to be seen, however, as the event seems to be primarily focused on promoting Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.





Call of Duty: Warzone 2 may be what Warzone fans are most interested to see on September 15, but it won’t be the only Warzone experience on display. It’s also been confirmed that the Call of Duty: Warzone mobile game will be shown off at the event. It will be interesting to see if rumors of the mobile game featuring fan favorite map Verdansk turn out to be true or not, but fans will just have to tune in to find out for themselves.

Besides getting a look at the future of Warzone, fans will get a full Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer reveal on September 15. The first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta will then follow, with more betas to take place later in the month. This way, Call of Duty players across all platforms will have the chance to play the MW2 multiplayer ahead of the game’s official launch in October. It should be noted that PlayStation gamers that pre-order Modern Warfare 2 will have first-dibs on the beta, with it going live on September 16.





Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches October 28 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

MORE: The Recent Call of Duty Leaks Explained