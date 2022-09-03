China spends more on secret police than arms – New figures

And its measures to control its population, which range from well-paid human informants and sophisticated AI technology and a controversial social credit system, led one analyst to warn last night: “The CCP used George Orwell’s 1984 as an instruction manual”.

It is the latest indication that Xi Jinping fears a backlash as he grapples with a series of internal challenges which could ultimately see the ruling Chinese Communist Party unseated from power.

With tensions continuing to mount over Xi’s stated ambitions in Taiwan and the South China Sea, it is no surprise that China’s military spending has reached record levels of £175b (1.3 trillion Yuan).

While on paper this is still below the US’s £700b, low wages and procurement costs mean that, in reality, China is fast catching up in terms of fighting power.

But, according to the latest official figures, China is spending at least 7 percent more (1.4 trillion yuan) every year on what it euphemistically terms “public safety”.

The ministry of finance figures are thought to be an underestimation because Beijing no longer includes provincial spending in its national audits.

Much of the apparatus used across the country was tested in Xinjiang where, last week, a UN report finally confirmed long-standing allegations that China had been systematically abusing the province’s 12 million Uighurs Muslims.

While its concentration camps are not being replicated across the country, other measures, such as Ai emotion detector software – described as “advanced lie detectors” used to interrogate suspects – are.

Drones are regularly used to enforce lockdowns as China continues its “zero Covid” strategy.