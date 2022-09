Elijah McClain autopsy revised due to grand jury evidence, but coroner wiill not release new report

However, she said she cannot release the amended report because of a court order and oath she was required to take in January 2021, which bars her from revealing any information from the grand jury.

“The Attorney General’s Office has informed me that the Amended Autopsy Report therefore contains confidential information that is covered by the Court’s Order and my Oath,” Broncucia-Jordan said in a statement.

In August 2019, McClain, who was 23, was walking home from a store when he was apprehended by Aurora police officers responding to a “suspicious person” call. Police said McClain had resisted, and he was placed into a carotid hold. Paramedics diagnosed McClain with “excited delirium” and administered the powerful sedative ketamine . He suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital. Three days later, he was declared brain dead.

The original autopsy report listed the cause of McClain’s death as “undetermined.” The coroner’s office has not said when it received evidence that prompted a change to the autopsy, and it’s unclear when the autopsy report was amended.