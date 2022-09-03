Florida Avenue to close east of Alt US-19 In Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR — Beginning early morning Tuesday, Sept. 6, eastbound and westbound Florida Avenue wd close to the east of Alt. US-19 (Palm Harbor Boulevard) for approximately four days, weather permitting.

All motorists traveling east and west on Florida Avenue will detour around the work zone using 11th Street, Georgia Avene, and Alt. US-19 (Palm Harbor Boulevard).

Please note that travel lanes on northbound and southbound Alt. US-19 will remain open during this temporary closure.

Advanced warning signs and electronic message boards will assist motorists traveling through the area. This closure is necessary for crews to perform drainage installation work as part of the Alt. US-19 (Palm Harbor Boulevard) Roundabout at Florida Avenue. This project is expected to finish in the summer of 2023.

For more information on this project or to sign up to receive construction updates and traffic alerts, visit FDOTtampabay.com