Florida vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/3/2022

The No. 7 Utah Utes (0-0) travel to face the Florida Gators (0-0) on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Florida vs. Utah

Game Day: Saturday, September 3, 2022

Saturday, September 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Betting Information for Utah vs. Florida

Favorite Spread Total Utah -2.5 51.5

Utah and Florida Stats

Utah scored 36.1 points per game last season, 9.3 more than Florida gave up.

Utah committed two more turnovers last year (15) than Florida forced (13).

Florida put an average of 30.7 points on the board last season, 8.1 more than the 22.6 Utah allowed.

Florida turned the ball over 21 times last season, while Utah had 16 takeaways.

Utah Players to Watch

Last season, Cameron Rising put together 2,493 yards (178.1 yards per game), a 63.7% completion percentage (204-of-320), 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also added 499 rushing yards on 74 carries with six rushing touchdowns (averaging 35.6 yards per game).

Tavion Thomas went to work last year, rushing for 1,108 yards on 204 carries (79.1 yards per game) and scoring 21 touchdowns.

T.J. Pledger racked up 694 rushing yards on 104 carries (49.6 yards per game) and six touchdowns last season.

In the previous season, Brant Kuithe reeled in 49 catches for 602 yards (43.0 ypg). He also scored six touchdowns.

Britain Covey also filled up his receiving stat line last year. He bagged 52 receptions for 514 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 36.7 receiving yards per game.

Last season Dalton Kincaid reeled in 36 passes for 510 yards and eight touchdowns, compiling 36.4 receiving yards per game.

Florida Players to Watch

Emory Jones completed 64.6% of his passes to throw for 2,720 and 19 touchdowns last season. Jones also contributed in the run game, tallying four touchdowns on 58.6 yards per game.

Dameon Pierce ran for 13 rushing touchdowns on 574 yards a year ago. Pierce also was effective as a receiver, tallying 19 receptions for 216 yards with three touchdowns.

Justin Shorter piled up 550 receiving yards and three touchdowns over the course of 2021.

Kemore Gamble grabbed four touchdowns and had 414 receiving yards (31.8 ypg) in 2021.

Xzavier Henderson caught 26 passes on his way to 277 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

