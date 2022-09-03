Categories
Florida vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/3/2022


Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) hits Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022.

College Football Rose Bowl

The No. 7 Utah Utes (0-0) travel to face the Florida Gators (0-0) on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Florida vs. Utah

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
